The Niger state high court has sacked Mustapha Alheri as the authentic candidate of the APC in the just-concluded local government election in the state

Justice Muhammed of the court sacked Alheri 1hr after taking the oath of office as the chairman of the Chanchaga LGA and declared Yusuf Ladan as the authentic candidate of the APC

According to the judgment, Alheri did not participate in the primary that produced Ladan and he was part of the stakeholders that conducted the primary

Mustapha Alheri has been sacked as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded local government election in Niger state.

Justice Muhammed Muhammed of the state high court declared Yusuf Ladan as the right candidate for the party, Leadership reported.

Court sacks APC LG chairman in Niger state Photo Credit: APC Update

Source: Facebook

The court sacked Alheri just 1 hour after taking the oath of office as the elected chairman of the Chanchaga local government area of the state.

Ladan had filed a suit before the court over an alleged unlawful substitution of his name after the APC primary election in the council.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The judge reviewed the claim of the plaintiff and the defendant, APC and the Niger state independent electoral commission.

Muhammed ruled that Alheri did not participate in the APC primary election and his name was illegally submitted to the state's electoral commission by the APC.

The court stated that Alheri was part of the Chanchaga LGA stakeholders who conducted the primary election where Ladan emerged as the APC consensus candidate for the council.

According to the judgment, the state electoral umpire is to present a certificate of return to Ladan and withdraw that of Alheri.

Muhammed also directed the state executive council (SEC) to swear in Ladan as the Chanchaga council chairman.

Source: Legit.ng