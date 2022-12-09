The recent video of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and members of his party dancing in London has irked Professor Usman Yusuf

Yusuf, a public policy expert, chided the APC presidential candidate and members of his team for their conduct

He also vowed to show the video to ordinary people in northern Nigeria, who he said are victims of banditry daily

Arise TV - Professor Usman Yusuf, a former chief executive officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme has berated Bola Tinubu and some members of his campaign team, for their recent showing in London.

Tinubu continues to face intense scrutiny ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Yusuf, during an interview on Arise TV, described the actions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and some of his lieutenants, in the aftermath of the Chatham House presentation as “embarrassing, disgraceful and a tragic display of incompetence.”

His words:

“I don’t know if you saw the nonsense they were doing in that beer parlour dancing…I don’t know if you saw the video clip.

“We in the north from Adamawa to Zamfara, we are still burying our dead. And the person who is aspiring to be a leader with his team, they are there in a beer parlour in London, dancing the Buga and we are taking that clip and showing our people.”

Keyamo shares video of Tinubu, Umahi, El-Rufai, others dancing to 'Buga'

Tinubu and his team including Dave Umahi; Ebonyi state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna state governor and Dr Kayode Fayemi, immediate past governor of Ekiti, were seen in a video that has now gone viral grooving to the popular ‘Buga’ track by songster Kizz Daniel.

Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, shared the video on Tuesday, December 6 on his Twitter page.

Dino Melaye shares video of Tinubu saying 'power must be grabbed, snatched at all cost'

Meanwhile, Senator Dino Melaye, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, has shared a video of Tinubu asking APC members to fight for power at all cost ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The video which was recorded by a middle-aged man in London, showed the APC presidential candidate addressing party members after his outing at Chatham House.

In the trending video, Tinubu charged top campaign operatives to “fight”, “grab” and “run [away] with” political power.

7 APC chieftains who answered questions for Bola Tinubu at Chatham House

Legit.ng had earlier reported that seven APC chieftains answered questions for Tinubu in his recent appearance at Chatham House, London.

They include Femi Gbajabiamila; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; Kaduna state governor; Senator Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River state and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Others are Wale Edun; a former commissioner of finance in Lagos, Dele Alake; a former commissioner of information in Lagos and Betta Edu, APC national women leader.

