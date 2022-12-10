It was a black Friday in Owerri, Imo state capital, when gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order went on rampage, reportedly killing a policeman and a brother of Nollywood star, Osita Iheme

The sad incident occurred at the Owerri metropolis and Mbaitoli Local Government Area along the Orlu-Owerri road

While Iheme died on the spot, the commissioner sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital

A report by Vanguard has it that gunmen on Friday, December 9, shot and killed Prince Iheme, elder brother to Nollywood star, Osita Iheme, in Imo State.

Iheme was said to be riding with the state Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Martins Eke when the gunmen ran into them and opened fire at Ubomiri, Mbaitoli council area of the state.

It was gathered that the commissioner received a deep machete cut from the gunmen.

More details on how Prince Iheme was killed

At Orji, Owerri North council area, an eye witness said the gunmen ran into a police checkpoint and killed one cop, while shooting sporadically and ordering motorists and passers-by to go home and observe sit-at-home, Leadership report added.

“They ran into police checkpoint at Orji and opened fire on them, and killed one police man.

“Some of them were shouting – ‘Go home, today is sit-at-home’; people ran helter-skelter and they drove towards Okigwe road”, the source stated.

The Simon Ekpa led IPOB had declared five days sit-at-home which was countered by Director of Media and Publicity of IPOB, Emma Powerful.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam was yet to respond to enquiry as at press time.

