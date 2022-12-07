Ex-army chief Lt Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (CFR) has yet again bagged another national honour to his shelf

He was recognised by the Nigerian Army for his service to the nation and was awarded by President Muhammadu Buhari

Social analyst and media mogul Dr Abubakar Sani Muhammadu described the recognition of Buratai as a well-deserved honour

Sokoto, Sokoto - President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the former chief of army staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (CFR), with special recognition for his outstanding service to the military.

The ex-army chief received the award on Monday, December 5, at the 2022 edition of the annual Chief of Army Staff Conference in Sokoto.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Lt Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (CFR) posed for a photo with the award at the Chief of Army Staff Conference in Sokoto state. Photo: HQ Nigerian Army

The former ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin was honoured alongside other prominent Nigerians at the event.

Reacting to the award presented to the former army, media mogul, and social analyst, Dr Abubakar Sani Mohammed described it as a prize well deserved.

He said:

"Let me say that this special recognition award bestowed on General TY Buratai rtd is a well-deserved award, and we as Nigerians hereby endorsed it, and commend the COAS for giving honor to whom honor is due. That is how it should be; the labour of heroes past shall never be in vain."

Dr Sani said Buratai remains a national hero and an elder statesman whose effort in counterinsurgency and counter-terrorism in Nigeria will become one of the legendary moments in the history books.

He said:

"Nigerians like Buratai are statesmen, and the least we could do is appreciate and celebrate them for their sacrifices to stabilise this country. His effort in counterinsurgency and counter-terrorism is legendary.

"Nations like Brazil, the US, Korea, The Gambia, etc. acknowledged that. The Nigerian Army did the right thing by honoring one of their best. I am praying that the current COAS, General Yahaya will have a wonderful tenure too."

