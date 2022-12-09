Nigerian singer D'banj has regained his freedom hours after he was picked up by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

The Kokomaster was nabbed over his alleged involvement in N-Power fund diversion with the help of some top government officials

The singer's lawyer has also released a statement condemning his arrest and demanded that the involved government officials be exposed

Nigerian singer D'banj has been released after the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) could not find anything incriminating on him.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kokomaster was nabbed over his alleged involvement in N-Power fund diversion with the help of some top government officials.

D'banj released

The singer's lawyer also released a statement demanding that the government officials who allegedly helped the singer with the fraudulent activity be named publicly

