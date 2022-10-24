The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally reacted to the warning by the United States over an imminent terror attack in Abuja

In their reaction, residents of Abuja have been urged to take precautionary measures to avoid being victims

Meanwhile, the DSS has appealed to residents to avail them any necessary and useful information that will help them clamp down on these terrorists

FCT, Abuja - Amid the security alert statement issued by the United States embassy on Sunday, October 23, warning Abuja residents to be wary of terrorist attacks in some areas within the federal capital, the Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a reaction.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng and issued by Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, Abuja residents have been urged not to be alarmed but should remain alert and take into cognisance the security warning.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged Nigerians to be cautious and help with relevant information to impede any possible terror attack. Photo: Department of State Services (DSS)

Afunanya said residents of Abuja should also help security agencies with useful and relevant information to help clamp down on any imminent terror attack in the federal capital.

He said:

"While advising that all and sundry take necessary precautions, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

"Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja."

Terrorism: Serious concern for presidency as UK, US list next target spots in Nigeria

Prequel to the reaction of the DSS, the United States, and the United Kingdom alerted Abuja residents on Sunday, October 23 of a possible terror attack.

The US embassy, in its security advisory, warned that terrorists are plotting to attack crowded places in the nation's capital soon.

In the same vein, the UK government has called on Britons in Abuja to stay alert and move only when necessary with their ears to the ground for security news.

