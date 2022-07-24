Nigeria has been described as a safe environment for all forms of investment despite the growing killings, kidnappings and activities of Boko Haram terrorists

The description of the security situation in the country was given by the minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed

According to Lai Mohammed, the opposition across Nigeria are only giving wrong narratives to demarket the nation

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is safe for investment in spite of the demarketing campaign being waged against the country by the political opposition.

Speaking at the Investors' Fair, tagged “Africa Walk”, which was organized by the UNICORN Group in its Lagos Campus on Friday, July 22, the minister warned that the fake narrative being promoted by the de-marketers is that Nigeria is a war zone or there is religious persecution in the country.

Lai Mohammed said that despite the growing killings, killings and Boko Haram activities, Nigeria can be described as being safe for investment. Photo: Joe Mutuah

A statement by the minister's chief press secretary on media and publicity, Segun Adeyemi said that Mohammed affirmed that the Buhari administration came into office in 2015 with the promise to revamp the economy, fight insecurity and curb corruption.

Mohammed said that the current administration has acquainted itself with the desired creditability on the three pillars.

His words:

“We were elected on the three pillars of the economy, security, and anti-corruption. In these three areas, I can confirm that we have not left any stone unturned to turn things around despite the numerous challenges."

Boko Haram and insecurity challenges in Nigeria

While speaking on security, Mohammed noted that Boko Haram terrorists who were controlling a large swath of territory in the northeast prior to the advent of President Muhammadi Buhari's administration, have been severely degraded and that ISWAP leadership has been eliminated.

He said 51,000 insurgents surrendered in the first three months of this year alone, while the government is now focusing on rehabilitation and rebuilding communities destroyed by the insurgents.

According to the minister, in order to address the intractable farmer-herder clashes, the present administration is the first to bring a feasible solution to the conflict through the National Livestock Transformation Plan, which puts ranching at its core.

He, therefore, called on some state governments that are yet to key into the plan to have a rethink and embrace it in order to put a halt to the protracted farmer-herder clashes.

He added:

“We are also tackling banditry with the same vigour with which we have taken on Boko Haram and ISWAP, and it is a matter of time for bandits to be decimated too."

