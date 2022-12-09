Rivers, Port Harcourt - Following the attack on Senator Lee Maeba’s residence in Rivers state, the state government has called on security agencies to investigate the attack as it is perceived that the attack might be staged.

As reported by Channels TV, Senator Maeba who is an ally of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar accused the Rivers state government of orchestrating the attack on his home because of his affiliations with the Atiku who is currently Governor Nyesom Wike’s foe.

Senator Lee Maeba is a known ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is at loggerheads with Gov Nyesom Wike. Photo: Lee Maeba

Reacting to these allegations, Chris Finebone, the commissioner for information and communication said there is a need for security outfits to investigate and unearth what truly transpired.

Finebone stated that an incident such as the attack on Senator Maeba’s residence is not new as politicians now resort to staging their own attack just to get public sympathy and blackmail others.

He said:

“The Rivers State Government has seen isolated reports suggesting that some persons are purportedly being physically molested for political reasons. Security agencies must exercise the highest level of diligence, discreetness, and carefulness in their work to sift the wheat from the chaff in order to arrive at a credible conclusion.

“It is not strange to find politicians staging high-level melodrama to either cover up their tracks or muddle up the waters to achieve a preconceived narrative aimed at hoodwinking the public for political reasons, especially at a time like this.”

Finebone, however, stated that the Rivers state government is working assiduously with security agencies to ensure adequate security in the state, its residents, and their properties.

