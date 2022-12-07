A 27-year-old man based in Delta state has caused a stir as he claimed Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state is his father

The man, who identified himself as Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu, said he was sure the Lagos governor is his father, saying his mother told him so

Emmanuel has dragged Governor Sanwo-Olu to court, with his lawyer now appealing to the Lagos state governor to present himself for a DNA test

Uvwie LGA, Delta state - A 27-year-old man based in Delta state who identified himself as Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu has claimed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is his father.

Emmanuel made the claim when he spoke with journalists at the premises of High Court 2 sitting in Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta state, Daily Trust reported.

Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu, 27, claimed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state is his biological father. Photo credits: @jidesanwoolu, @aikpokpo_martin (photo modified by author)

Source: Twitter

What my mother told me, "Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu" speaks

Speaking further, Emmanuel alleged that his mother told him that the Lagos governor is his father.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The father of three claimed that he is 100% sure that “I am the son of Governor Sanwo-Olu.”

He said his mother had only him for Governor Sanwo-Olu before marrying another man for whom she had other children.

“I just want to see the man as my father,” he said, adding, “For the past twenty seven years, I have not seen my father”.

Emmanuel alleged that he was the conjugal product of a congenial relationship that existed between his mother, Grace Moses, and Governor Sanwo-Olu in 1994/95, The Punch also reported.

How I have been surviving, Emmanuel reveals

Emmanuel said he does “casual jobs” to survive with his wife and three kids.

John Aikpokpo-Martins Esq, counsel to the claimant, that is Emmanuel, said the matter was before the court.

It was gathered that Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu has brought against the Lagos state governor.

Aikpokpo-Martins Esq who is a former 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) noted that the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, December 7.

His words:

"The lawyers to Sanwo-Olu, Templas law firm, had earlier filed a motion to strike out the matter on the grounds that the governor was not ready to wave his immunity.”

Aikpokpo-Martins said he had also filed an application seeking an order for the governor to wave his immunity to come for a DNA test.

He said he expected the governor to appear for a DNA test if he is sure that he is not the father of Emmanuel.

“If he is sure that he is not the father of the boy, why should he be afraid of submitting himself to a DNA?" the lawyer said.

Aikpokpo-Martins urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to surrender himself for the paternity test.

“If it happens that Emmanuel is not his son, he goes home. It’s a very simple thing. But if it’s his own, then the young man will be happy that at least, he knows wherw he comes from.

By then, he now has the power and authority to go into the Sanwo-Olu family as a member of the family," the lawyer said.

Nigerians react to Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu's claim

Gbenga Noah Ojewoye said on Facebook:

"Who no like better thing, you waited until he became governor, well done."

Idris Umar Saleh said:

"Congratulations in advance . So you want join the first family in Lagos? well done."

Emike Momodu Mohammed said:

"I just discovered that Dangote is my father."

Ekpenyong Egbe said:

"It's only the woman who knows the person that impregnated her. Your mother could be true even if further investigations needs to be done because of the status of the person in question."

2023: APC remains party to beat in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu declares as party flags off campaign

In another report, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that he is confident that the people of the state would reciprocate his kind gesture towards them by re-electing him in the forthcoming general election.

The governor maintained that the APC would win all electives positions at the poll.

“Just a week ago, our party flagged off its presidential campaign where Lagosians in large numbers trooped out to receive Senator Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima. APC remains a party to beat in Lagos," he said.

Source: Legit.ng