Ex-president Jonathan, APC Northern Governor Hold Private Talk
- Goodluck Ebele Jonathan paid a courtesy visit to Nasarawa to see the state governor, Abdullahi Sule
- Jonathan made the visit on Tuesday, December 13, in which also saw the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Dauda Sidi Bage
- The former Nigeria president
PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!
Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has announced his recent meeting with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state.
Jonathan, via his Facebook page on Tuesday, December 13, said he had a private session with the Nasarawa governor.
The former president also disclosed that he also met with the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Dauda Sidi Bage.
Jonathan wrote on Facebook:
"Earlier today, I paid a private visit to His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State and also made a courtesy call to the Palace of Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Dauda Sidi Bage.
"I thank Governor Sule, His Royal Highness, and the people of Nasarawa State for a warm reception."
Source: Legit.ng