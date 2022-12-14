Goodluck Ebele Jonathan paid a courtesy visit to Nasarawa to see the state governor, Abdullahi Sule

Jonathan made the visit on Tuesday, December 13, in which also saw the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Dauda Sidi Bage

The former Nigeria president

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has announced his recent meeting with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state.

Jonathan, via his Facebook page on Tuesday, December 13, said he had a private session with the Nasarawa governor.

Jonathan said he had private talks with Sule and the Emir of Lafia (Photo: Goodluck Jonathan)

The former president also disclosed that he also met with the Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Dauda Sidi Bage.

Jonathan wrote on Facebook:

"Earlier today, I paid a private visit to His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State and also made a courtesy call to the Palace of Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Dauda Sidi Bage.

"I thank Governor Sule, His Royal Highness, and the people of Nasarawa State for a warm reception."

