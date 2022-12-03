Governor Babajaide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has stated that he is confident that the people of the state would reciprocate his kind gesture towards them by reelexting him in the forthcoming gneral election.

Legit.ng's editor who is on ground at Onikan stadium during the flag off of the governorship campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reports that the governor maintained that would win all electives position at the poll.

He said:

“Just a week ago, our party flagged off its presidential campaign where Lagosians in large numbers trooped out to receive Senator Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

"APC still remains a party to beat in Lagos.In the last three years, we have tried our best to bring good governance to you.Our theme of campaign now is a greater Lagos rising. You can see our commitment in all our BRT corridors. You have seen roads being constructed.

"You have seen for the first time, flood did not carry us, you have seen what we have done in education, over 1000 school buildings have been constructed.When we came on board, the performance of Lagos in WAEC is about 40% but now we record 80%.

"It’s been an interesting and challenging journey in the last three and a half years for myself and cabinet.

"We have seen global economic meltdown but we have continue to scale through. We have come out better and stronger. He further stated:"With the slogan of our campaign, a greater Lagos rising. Why is Lagos rising? Lagos is rising because of our numerous achievements under the THEMES agenda.

"We have seen the commitment of our government. What more can we say? We have seen infrastructures being constructed, completed and handed over to Lagosians.

"Therefore, I want to say that for a greater Lagos, go out there from house to house, campaign and vote for all our candidates from the presidency down to the State House of Assembly.”

He urged the people of the state want you to vote for me all the candidates of our party.

In his speech, the speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said he was very certain all the candidates would win the election. He added that he and other candidates would not disappoint Lagosuans.

The governor handed over party flags to the candidates including House of Assembly, Reps and Senate.

Earlier in his address, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, the director-general of APC campaign in Lagos, appreciated the party chieftains who graced the event. The state chairman of the party, Cornellius Ojelabi said he was happy that people showed their readiness to vote Governor Sanwo-Olu with their PVC.

He said:

"The only language our governor understands is development. We are happy that the governor has fulfilled his promises and this is the time to reelect him.

"Our party means progressives and we believe in the friendship we have established with you and we know that with your support, our governor will be reelected.As a party, our duty is to win all elected offices in order to serve our people better.

"I hereby enjoin you to vote Sanwoolu once more.Senator Adefuye, a member of GAC, said the presidential and governorship candidates of the party would emerge winners in the forthcoming election.He urged the people of the state to vote en masse for Sanwoolu.

Adefuye said:

"He is the best candidate. He has served the people better and he deserves to be reelected. The purpose of coming here today is to inform you about Sanwoolu seeking reelection.In the history of this dispensation, this is the first time, a Yoruba man seeking to be president.

A chieftain of APC, Cardinal James Odumbaku, popularly known as Baba eto, sais it is the time to be appreciative to their leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by voting him to become president in 2023.He said:"We must vote for Sanwoolu and all our candidates of the party in the forthcoming elections."

Source: Legit.ng