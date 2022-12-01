FCT, Abuja - The year 2022 has been filled with a lot of buzz and controversies in the civil service space. Public service office holders have been a subject of scrutiny and criticism over the past few years of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

As President Buhari is about to round up the penultimate year of his administration, the civil service and other government-controlled offices have been plunged into crisis.

The federal high court in Abuja has issued powerful verdicts against top government officials over the past few months. Photo: Defence HQ, NPF, EFCC

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, several high-profile arrests have been made over time, especially in 2022.

In this short piece, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the major arrests and convictions of top public officials in 2022 under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

1. Conviction of Gen. Faruk Yakubu, Chief of Army Staff

This is one of the most recent and shocking convictions this year as far as a government official is concerned.

As reported by Legit.ng, Justice Halima Abdulmalik of the high court in Minna, Niger state, ordered the arrest of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Faruk Yahaya.

It was gathered that the army chief was being ordered to be arrested for contempt of court.

2. EFCC boss Adulrasheed Bawa remanded to Kuje Prison

The news that Adulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was convicted and remanded to the Kuje correctional service took the internet by storm.

Legit.ng reported that Bawa had violated the court order and was charged with contempt of court.

In his ruling, Justice Chizoba Oji of the federal high court in Abuja held that Bawa and his agency failed to obey the court order; hence he should be sent to prison until the EFCC boss does the needful.

3. Court sentence police chief, IGP Alkali, to prison

Similarly, news about the conviction of Police Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba-Alkali sparked another heated buzz on social media.

Justice M.O Olajuwon of the Federal High Court Abuja on Tuesday, November 29, issued the verdict after he found the police boss guilty of contempt of court.

The judgment reads in part:

“If at the end of the three months, the contemnor remains recalcitrant and still refuses to purge his contempt, he shall be committed for another period and until he purges his contempt.”

4. EFCC arrests accountant-general, Ahmed Idris

The apprehension of Ahmed Idris was arguably one of the most talked-about arrests in the second quarter of 2022.

The EFCC arrested the embattled accountant-general for an alleged fraud of N80 billion.

Legit.ng reported that the development sparked outrage from Nigerians who criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing such corrupt activities under his administration.

Source: Legit.ng