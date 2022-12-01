President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha, will testify against Aminu Mohammed in court over alleged defamation

Mohammed, a student, had reportedly tweeted that the the president's wife is feeding fat on poor masses money

Meanwhile, the police claimed that Mohammed has committed an offence punishable under Section 391 of the penal code

Aisha Buhari, wife of the Nigerian president, will be testifying against Aminu Mohammed, who criticised her on Twitter.

Mohammed, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa, was allegedly arrested on the orders of the First Lady a few days ago.

Aisha Buhari to testify in court against student who criticised her. Photo credit: Aisha Buhari

Source: Facebook

According to Punch Newspaper, he had tweeted back in June in Hausa language that the First Lady was feeding fat on the poor people’s money.

The tweet read:

“Su mama Anchi Kudin Talakawa an koshi,” meaning, “Mama has fed fat on poor people’s money.”

The news outlet reported that Aisha is among five witnesses assembled by the prosecution to testify against Mohammed in court.

The one-count charge against the student marked: CR/89/2022, and dated November 23, reads:

“That you Aminu Adamu, male of Anguwar Sarakuna, Bauch, Bauchi state sometime between May – June 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court did intentionally open a Twitter Handle with the name @aminullahie Catalyst and screenshot the image of Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Buhari and wrote on it in Hausa language ‘Su mama anchi kudi talakawa ankoshi’ roughly translated to the English language to mean ‘mama has embezzled monies meant for the poor to satisfaction’ and posted same on your above Twitter handle for the members of the public to read, knowing same to be false and capable of affecting her reputation. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 391 of the penal code.”

The defendant is to be remanded in Suleja Prison pending the hearing and determination of his bail application, as disclosed by his lawyer, Kinsley Anga.

Police service commissioner calls for arrest, prosecution of Aisha Buhari for beating up student

Meanwhile, in a move that will surprise many Nigerians, Najatu Mohammed a commissioner in the Police Service Commission (PSC), had requested for the prosecution of the first lady for taking the law into her own hands.

According to her, the first lady's she alleged action must be condemned by all Nigerians as she called on security operatives to arrest and prosecute the first lady.

She said:

“She doesn’t have the right to do that. In fact, she should be prosecuted for doing just that. She has taken the law into her hands. She has taken the place and the responsibilities of the commander-in-chief."

