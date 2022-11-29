Usman Alkali-Baba, the inspector general of police (IGP) has been jailed for 3 months over contempt of court

A federal high court in Abuja jailed the police boss for failure to comply with the order of the court issued in October 2011

Patrick Okoli, the applicant, filed a suit before the court to challenge his unlawful and compulsory retirement from the Nigeria Police Force

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court in Abuja has convicted and jailed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali-Baba for 3 months over his disobedience to a valid court order.

According to Vanguard, Justice M.O Olajuwon, handed the sentence to the IGP on Tuesday, November 29.

Why court jail IGP Usman Alkali-Baba

Olajuwon said the police chief should be committed to prison and detained in custody for 3 months or until he adheres to an order that the court gave on October 21, 2011.

The judgment reads in part:

“If at the end of the three months, the contemnor remains recalcitrant and still refuses to purge his contempt, he shall be committed for another period and until he purges his contempt.”

One Patrick Okoli had filed a suit before the court because he was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian Police Force.

Justice Olajuwon held that the IGP had refused to comply with the order despite the fact that the police service commission (PSC) has recommended Okoli's reinstatement into the security forces.

The court also ordered general and special damages of N10 million to be paid to Okoli for the illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional denial of his rights and privileges as a police boss since 1999 till date.

