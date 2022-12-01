A High Court Sitting in Minna, the Niger state capital, has issued a warrant of arrest on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Faruk Yahaya for contempt, according to Channels TV.

Also to be arrested include Commandant Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, Major General Olugbenga Olabanji for a similar offense.

The presiding judge, Justice Halima Abdulmalik ruled that the order is commuting Yahaya and Olabanji to be kept in Minna correctional custody for contempt of the order of the court on 12 October, 2022.

According to her, the two suspects are to remain in custody until they purge themselves of the contempt.

Legit.ng gathers that the order followed upon hearing on motion on notice brought before the court in pursuant of order forty two rule ten of the Niger State High Court Civil procedure 2018.

Justice Abdulmalik then adjourned the case to December 8 for continuation.

Source: Legit.ng