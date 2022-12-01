Following his arraignment, five witnesses are reportedly billed to testify against, Aminu Adamu, the student arrested over an alleged defamatory tweet against First Lady Aisha Buhari

The police arraigned the student of the Federal University, Dutse, on a one-count-charge bordering on defamation and cyberstalking

It was gathered the wife of the president, the nominal complainant, is one of the five witnesses set to testify against Adamu in the case which has been adjourned until Monday, January 30, 2023

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari, is billed to testify against Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state, who allegedly defamed her on Twitter, according to a report by Premium Times.

First Lady Aisha Buhari reportedly billed to testify against Aminu Adamu, a university student arraigned for allegedly defaming her. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Recall that Adamu, 24, posted a Twitter with a picture of the wife of the president with a caption in Hausa saying:

“Mama is feeding fat on poor people’s money.”

Months after posting the tweet, the final-year student studying Environmental Management was arrested in Dutse, Jigawa state, on Friday, November 18, and whisked to Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adamu was subsequently arraigned on Tuesday, November 29, where he pleaded not guilty.

Following the student's not-guilty plea, the court remanded him at Suleja prison in Niger State.

The charge against Aminu Adamu

In the one-count charge marked: CR/89/2022 and dated Wednesday, November 23, the police say Adamu “between May and June 2022 within the jurisdiction of this court, did intentionally open a Twitter handle with the name …Catalyst and screenshot the photograph of her Excellency Hajia Aisha Buhari and wrote on it in Hausa language… roughly translated to English language to mean ‘Mama has embezzled monies meant for the poor to satisfaction’ and posted same on your above Twitter handle.. knowing same to be false and capable of affecting her reputation.”

According to the police, the alleged offence bordering on defamation and cyberstalking contravened Section 391 of the Penal Code.

Five witnesses to testify against Aminu Adamu in court

Premium Times stated five witnesses have been assembled by the prosecution to establish the case against Adamu.

It added that a list of witnesses attached to the proof of evidence filed by the police sighted on Wednesday night, November 30, shows that Mrs Buhari, the nominal complainant, is one of the five witnesses.

Another witness is Festus Jossiah, one of the investigators that tracked and arrested the defendant.

Abdulsalam Zakari, Yahaya Njayo and Haliru Tahir, all police officers, are the other proposed prosecution witnesses lined up against the defendant.

Exhibits against Aminu Adamu

It was gathered that court filings signed by James Idachaba, a lawyer at the FCT police legal department in Abuja, listed Adamu’s statement, a printout of the alleged defamatory post and an iPhone belonging to the embattled student as exhibits.

Adamu’s confiscated phone has reportedly been sent to the Terrorism Investigation Branch, Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja “for analysis” and “evidential value.”

Aminu Adamu seeks bail

Meanwhile, Adamu has urged the court to grant him bail.

His lawyer, Kingsley Agu, filed a bail application dated Friday, November 25, seeking an order admitting his client to bail pending the determination of the suit.

He based his application on the grounds that Adamu had never been charged with any crime.

However, the presiding judge, Yusuf Halilu, adjourned the case until Monday, January 30, 2023 for the hearing of the defendant’s bail request.

Aminu Adamu's case: Nigerians react on social media

Usman Abdullahi said on Facebook:

""Our laws are like cobwebs. Strong enough to catch the weak, but too weak to catch the strong."

"Robert Ludlum"

Felix Ivo said:

"Mama should have allowed the boy, he is hungry and angry. The boy has used frustration aggression theory."

Yemi Akintunde said:

"I hate cyberstalking and believe that culprits should face the wrath of the law, but not over natural comments of ordinary citizens about their leaders, NO. I can't believe this is coming from the mother of the nation. Something must be wrong."

Wokanisu Mumzumi said:

"Court case till 30th January for goodness sake. No bail haba."

Aminu Adamu ought to commence final exams December 5

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Adamu was scheduled to commence final examinations on Monday, December 5.

Adamu's lawyer said he "requested the court to grant him bail on the grounds of ill health and that he will start exams on December 5."

He added that the court ordered the police to present the bail request which was filed so that the court can act on the request.

Source: Legit.ng