A police detective, Festus Josiah, has opened up on how Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, was arrested over his tweet allegedly defaming First Lady Aisha Buhari

Josiah, in a court filing, said his team travelled to Dutse, the Jigawa state capital, and trailed Adamu for three days before he was arrested

The police detective said the student was picked up after he was contacted by Mrs Buhari’s Aide De Camp (ADC), Usman Shugaba, over the alleged defamatory tweet

FCT, Abuja - Fresh details have emerged on how Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state, was arrested over his tweet allegedly defaming Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Premium Times reported that Festus Josiah, a police detective attached to the ‘Anti Vice Section A’ in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, disclosed that he was contacted by Mrs Buhari’s Aide De Camp (ADC), Usman Shugaba, concerning Adamu’s tweet.

The newspaper stated that Josiah's disclosure was contained in his statement filed as part of the prosecution’s proof of evidence against Adamu who has been remanded in prison following his arraignment.

Josiah also reportedly said he works with the office of the first lady as a phone “tracker.”

Aminu Adamu trailed for three days before arrest, says Josiah

Josiah further revealed that his team travelled to Dutse, the Jigawa state capital, on a Monday and trailed Adamu for three days before they tracked him down.

“When we got his phone, an Iphone 7, we saw the Twitter account on the phone. We also saw the (alleged offending) post,” Josiah reportedly disclosed in his statement dated Saturday, November 19.

The police detective said the undergraduate was brought to the FCT State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

According to court filings, Adamu’s confiscated phone has been sent to the Terrorism Investigation Branch, Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja “for analysis” and “evidential value.”

Aminu Adamu: Case adjourned till January

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Adamu urged the court to grant him bail. His lawyer, Kingsley Agu, filed a bail application dated Friday, November 25, seeking an order admitting his client to bail pending the determination of the suit.

However, the judge, Yusuf Halilu, of the Federal Capital Territory High Court at Maitama, where Adamu was arraigned, adjourned the case until Monday, January 30, 2023, for the hearing of the defendant’s bail request.

The student was also remanded at Suleja prison in Niger state following his not-guilty plea.

