Aminu Adamu's lawyer, CK Agu, has revealed how the police rejected his request to bail the embattled student who was arrested over his tweet against First Lady Aisha Buhari

The lawyer said he requested that Adamu be granted bail on health grounds and because of his exams but was denied

Agu, however, said the court has ordered the police to present the bail request which was filed so that the court can act on it

CK Agu, the lawyer to Aminu Adamu, a student at the Federal University, Dutse, arrested for trolling First Lady Aisha Buhari on Twitter, says he requested bail for his client to enable him to start his final exams.

According to Agu, the embattled final-year student is scheduled to start his exams on Monday, December 5, Daily Trust reported.

CK Agu, counsel to Aminu Adamu, the student arrested for trolling First Lady Aisha Buhari on Twitter, said he requested bail for his client.

Legit.ng recalls that Aminu was arrested over a comment posted on his Twitter handle.

The tweet critical of the first lady posted in Hausa means:

“Mama is feeding fat on poor people’s money."

Will Aminu Adamu be granted bail?

But the student’s lawyer told the BBC Hausa that his client was arraigned on Tuesday, November 29, in Abuja and pleaded not guilty to the crime he was accused of.

Agu said that since Friday, November 25, he requested that Adamu be granted bail on health grounds and because of his exams but was denied.

“Even in yesterday’s court session, we informed the judge that we requested the police to grant Aminu bail in time, but they did not respond on whether they would release him or not.

“Therefore, we requested the court to grant him bail on the grounds of ill health and that he will start exams on December 5. And now the court has ordered the police to present the bail request which was filed so that the court can act on the request today or tomorrow,” he said.

Anti-Aisha Buhari tweet: Court sends Aminu Adamu to prison

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adamu had been remanded in the Suleja correctional facility in Niger state.

Agu, Adamu's lawyer, said he was remanded on Tuesday, November 29, after he was charged to court by the police.

Meanwhile, Adamu posted the tweet that landed him in prison on Thursday, June 9, but was arrested earlier in November when the tweet went viral.

