Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) has reached out to traditional rulers in the Niger Delta region

The Presidential Amnesty Programme boss is seeking the support of the monarchs as he embarks on reforms

Ndiomu assured that his policy direction is aimed at ensuring that the programme becomes more impactful to the people of the region

Port Harcourt - The interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) has sought the cooperation and support of traditional rulers in the Niger Delta region for the reform of the intervention programme.

Gen. Ndiomu, who noted that the monarchs command enormous influence which they can deploy to propagate the new policy direction, assured that his policy direction is aimed at ensuring that the programme becomes more impactful to the real beneficiaries.

Maj-Gen Ndiomu (rtd) interacting with King Alfred P. Diete-Spiffis Amanyanabo of Twon Brass Kingdom at the event. Photo credit: Presidential Amnesty Programme

He stated this when he hosted the traditional rulers under the aegis of the Association of Niger Delta Monarchs in Port Harcourt, noting that to maintain the desired peace and stability in the region, monarchs must be consulted just like other critical Niger Delta stakeholders.

His words:

“Ever since I assumed office, I have been trying to get myself acquainted with the mode of operations of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. I have interacted with several stakeholders across the region and I realized that I will also have to meet with the monarchs in the Niger Delta.

“Being the principal custodians of the tradition and culture of our people and by virtue of your positions as monarchs, you’re the closest to the people.

“PAP is a national security programme and considering the role of our monarchs in the Niger Delta, it is very important that you’re carried along with the new policies that I intend to introduce to ensure we maintain peace and security across our region.

“I believe that through you, we can reach out to educate people that we need to maximize the benefits of this programme.

“This programme has already swallowed over a trillion naira. I personally believe that if we had properly directed the resources, a lot more could have been achieved.”

Ndiomu told the monarchs that he was seeking the approval of the federal government to commence the process of getting ex-agitators to form cooperatives as part of the deliberate policy to make them self-reliant.

He said despite the obvious challenges, the PAP has recorded some degree of success, especially in education and skills acquisition, but insisted that much more could have been achieved.

His words:

“We have recorded quite a number of successes in the educational pursuit of the dreams of ex-agitators and all other indigenes of Niger Delta through the very robust scholarship schemes.

“As of today, we have 2,984 students in training, in various tertiary institutions across the country.

“We have also over these years between 2015-2022 produced 121 first-class graduates in various levels of the scheme.

“The total number of graduates between 2018-2022 is 2,881. On this number we have Bsc students 1,862, Masters degree 362, PhD 38, we also have about 53 students currently schooling abroad, first degree, a masters degree, and PhD.”

Highlighting some of the challenges that have bedeviled the programme, Ndiomu said:

“One of the challenges I inherited in the amnesty office is the issue of the accuracy of the database, now like I said earlier, initially from the disarmament and demobilisation exercise they had recaptured about 30,000.

“Now when I took over office, they still had the 30,000 intact, based on our records. But you’ll agree with me that that is not realistic, what that means is that nobody died, nobody graduated from the university and got gainfully employed and so I decided to investigate.”

Executive Chairman and General Coordinator of the Association of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria, HRM King Frank Okurakpo, assured Ndiomu of their support in ensuring the success of his tenure.

Other traditional rulers who spoke at the event described the meeting as a necessary interaction for the good of the Niger Delta, noting that it was the first time any head of the PAP was reaching out to them to collate their views on the programme.

The monarchs jointly urged Ndiomu to remain focused and prioritize the needs of the ex-agitators while also avoiding some mistakes of his predecessors.

Niger Delta stakeholders deny calling for Gen. Ndiomu's sack

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG), has denied calling for the sack of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd).

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 29 by its convener, Dr. Boma Horsfall, the group stated that it did not author the report calling for the sack of Ndiomu.

Dr. Horsfall said the group holds the PAP interim administrator in high esteem because of his track records and desire to transform the amnesty programme.

NDIG cautions against sponsored attack on amnesty boss, Ndiomu

Recall that the NDIG recently warned a supposed group of 'ex-militant leaders' in the region to desist from carrying out sponsored attacks on Ndiomu.

The group in a statement issued by Horsfall on Friday, October 28, cautioned the self acclaimed ex-militants not to distract the amnesty boss, saying it is geared towards pulling down reputable appointees from the region who refuse to dance to their tune.

According to the NDIG, petitioning the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno (rtd) to suspend Ndiomu over an alleged plot to undermine an ongoing suit against 15 companies is "baseless" and "senseless."

Source: Legit.ng