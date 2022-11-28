Nigerians especially the youths are not relaxing in their bid to seek greener pastures in a foreign land especially the United States, United Kingdom and Canada

A pastor who is reacting to the high rate of Nigerian emigration to other countries laments most lack of focus and direction

In a chat with Legit.ng, he maintained that it is not a crime for Nigerians to emigrate but their movement should be purpose-driven

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pastor Oluwole Olushola of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos state, has dropped his two cents regarding the recent wave of Nigerians emigrating from Africa’s biggest economy in droves.

In a chat with Legit.ng, the man of God noted that most Nigerians leaving the country lacked purpose and direction.

Earlier, Lai Mohammed advised citizens traveling abroad to be wary of thieves who dispossess foreigners of their belongings. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

According to him, their main aim is to meet their immediate needs and when reality sets in, they become frustrated and miserable.

He said,

"While one cannot fault these folks aspiring to emigrate, the major problem with a whole lot of our people is that of lack of purpose and direction.

"So many emigrants travelled just so as to meet immediate needs without recourse to a long-term vision and purpose. These sets of people may be able to meet immediate needs but eventually, become miserable and frustrated with a system they aren't prepared for.

"And because time has moved ahead of where they left things back at home in Nigeria, they are reluctant to come back home."

The effect of 'Japa' and the state of the nation

“Japa”, a Yoruba slang that roughly means “to cut loose”. For four decades, Nigerians have been “cutting loose” for economic reasons.

The current wave of Nigerians travelling abroad has continued to gain media attention.

Reacting, the cleric noted that the government needs to consider the negative effect the development poses to the nation.

Pastor Sola maintained that as the citizens seek a better life outside the shores of Nigeria, it spells doom for the nation's economy.

He affirmed thus:

"Also, while considering the negative effect on the individuals it is also necessary to consider the effect of japaing on d country.

"While these citizens seek greener pastures in other countries, it spells doom for the Nigerian economy.

"It was reported recently that some banks are having issues with IT-related challenges. There is also the dearth of medical practitioners which will have negative effect on our health sector. Almost all the sectors of the economy are affected one way or the other."

The social effect of 'Japa'

He said,

"Another negative effect of emigrating is the social effect on the people involved. the now-distant relationships between those who choose to remain and those who leave may have such an effect that is mostly ignored and not monetarily enumerated."

His message for those travelling abroad

The man of God urged those still considering the idea of making it big in life abroad, to do so with caution and a strong purpose.

"By and large, while emigrating is advised and encouraged owing to the sorry situations of things in Nigeria, it should or perhaps advisedly must, for the Japa gang to only do so with caution and strong purpose.

"For those who are not courting the idea, the exodus of the ayes on this matter will afford the Nays the opportunity to enjoy and access the jobs, the properties and whatsoever it is the ayes have left behind for the Nays to have," Pastor Sola noted.

Immigration tells Nigerians with expired international passports to return it

Nigerians with expired Nigerian passports can still return to the country during the holidays.

This is according to Tony Akuneme, public relations officer at Nigerian Immigration Service the Vanguard reports.

Akuneme argument is that Nigerians do not require a visa to enter the country.

Canada seeks to receive 1.45 million migrants in 3 years, Nigerians wanted

Legit.ng reported that the Canadian Government has announced that it plans to receive 1.45 million migrants, including Nigerians, into the country by 2025.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship for that country, Sean Fraser, stated on Tuesday that the plan would help Canada get the required workforce in areas of healthcare, manufacturing, and technology, consolidating on on the 405,000 immigrants it welcomed in the past year, the highest in its history.

According to Fraser, the strategy is Canada’s 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan.

Source: Legit.ng