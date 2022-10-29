Some concerned Niger Deltans have warned against sponsored attacks on Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd)

The group stated that the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme is doing a good job

The Niger Deltans also stated that the days of pulling down reputable appointees from the region is over

Port Harcourt - The Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG) have warned a supposed group of 'ex-militant leaders' in the region to desist from carrying out sponsored attacks on the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd).

The group in a statement issued by its convener, Dr. Boma Horsfall on Friday, October 28, cautioned the self acclaimed ex-militants not to distract the amnesty boss, saying it is geared towards pulling down reputable appointees from the region who refuse to dance to their tune.

The presidential amnesty boss has been exonerated of any wrongdoing by the Niger Delta Integrity Group. Photo credit: Presidential Amnesty Programme

Source: Facebook

According to the NDIG, petitioning the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno (rtd) to suspend Ndiomu over an alleged plot to undermine an ongoing suit against 15 companies, to in turn receive a $2million 'kickback' from a N3.8billion contract fund, is "baseless" and "senseless".

The group said:

“With the parallel exchange rate hovering between N750 to N780 per dollar, $2million would amount to N1,500,000,000 or N1,560,000,000 respectively. This amounts to almost half of the said sum, which makes it an unrealistic, senseless and baseless assumption.

“We can state emphatically that the interim administrator is not even aware of these worthless allegations. This is a man that has a reputable track record in his military training that is not in anyway at par with their long criminal activities with some past officials of PAP.

“They have become scared because he is out to see that these criminal activities that has been going on for years is nipped in the bud.

“The interim administrator has a clear mandate from the federal government, and that mandate will be followed with fairness to all who are beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“Those sponsoring this are scared of Ndiomu's resolve to block their criminalities which they have been feeding fat from in the past and enriching their pockets with resources meant for the Amnesty Programme.”

The NDIG expressed worry that at a time when the world is thriving on sophisticated ideas and innovation in a 4th industrial world, some characters in the Niger Delta region are still parading themselves as ex-militants.

The group further said:

“People should be thinking of moving the region forward with a new way of thinking and pushing for economic sustainability. This is a mere imagination by those who are bent bringing down their own kingsmen who doesn't play to their antics.

“We are not unaware that those who are behind this are determined on damaging the image of people of high integrity in order for them to achieve their dubious goals.

“The names of those mentioned in their misleading press release are not known ex-agitators in the region, and are not captured in the Amnesty Programme.”

The group also urged Maj. Gen Ndiomu not to be distracted by the allegations and called on Nigeria's National Security Adviser to conduct an investigation into the membership status of the self-acclaimed ex-agitators to the amnesty programme.

Niger Delta group asks Buhari to constitute substantive NDDC board

On its part, the Niger Delta Network (NDN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group made the demand after its executive council meeting in Rivers state on Sunday, October 23.

Acting Secretary General, Eric Igbinokpogie and Director, Public Communications, John Douglas in a communique, said the entire Niger Deltans were awaiting the immediate inauguration of the NDDC board.

Buhari sacks NDDC sole administrator, approves constitution of new management team

Meanwhile, President Buhari recently approved the disengagement of Effiong Akwa as the NDDC boss.

A statement released by the ministry of Niger Delta affairs indicates that the disengagement is with effect from Thursday, October 20.

The president also approved the constitution of a new management team and governing board of the NDDC.

Source: Legit.ng