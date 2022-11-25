Two young female police constables lost their lives in a fatal car crash that occurred at Hawan Kaibo in Plateau state

The young constables were part of a police delegation heading to Akwa Ibom state for a sports competition

17 other police personnel sustained various degrees of injuries during the fatal crash in the north-central state

Maiduguri - The Borno state police command has confirmed the death of two female police constables in a car crash, who were on their way to Police Games 2022 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

The police added that 17 other participants sustained various degrees of injuries during the fatal crash, which occurred at Hawan Kibo around Plateau state.

Police authorities have been thrown into mourning following the death of the two young female constables. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

A statement issued in Maiduguri on Tuesday, November 22 by the spokesman of the Borno police command, ASP Sani Kamilu Shatambaya, said the state commissioner of police, Abdul Umar, regretted the unfortunate incident that occurred to the Police delegation.

The team representing Zone 15 comprising Borno and Yobe state police commands were on their way to participate in the Bi-ennial Police Games in Akwa Ibom.

His words:

“The said fatal motor vehicle accident occurred at Hawan Kibo, Plateau state axis and was attributed to mechanical break failure which led to the death of two female police constables and 17 others who sustained various degree of injury

“The personnel who lost their lives and injured victims were conveyed back to Maiduguri. Befitting burial was conducted and the injured are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in Maiduguri, and also promised to link up with the remaining participants in Uyo on Wednesday.

“The commissioner of police CP Abdu Umar, who led a delegation of the management team of Borno state command commiserated with the families of the deceased officers and equally used the opportunity to wish the injured personnel quick recovery.”

He said the commissioner also prayed for the remaining team members that continued with their journey to participate in the ongoing IGP Biennial Police Games journey mercy to and fro.

The statement added:

“He finally urged the families of the departed souls to bear with the irreparable loss especially at this trying time.”

2 dead, 1 injured as Bauchi state commissioner is involved in auto crash

Similarly, two people lost their lives on Wednesday, November 16, in an auto crash involving the convoy of the Bauchi state commissioner for local government, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zak.

The commissioner was on his way to Warji for political engagement when the fatal accident occurred.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the accident, saying the probable cause was speed limit violation and loss of control.

2023: APC House of Reps candidate in Enugu state dies in auto crash

In a related development, Pharm. Ejikeme Omeje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in Enugu, is dead.

Omeje, a prominent candidate of the APC in Enugu North senatorial zone, was said to have been involved in a motor accident on Tuesday, November 8, along Eden Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel, Nsukka.

The accident happened when Omeje was returning from a political meeting held in Edem-Ani town.

Source: Legit.ng