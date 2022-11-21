A piece of news that would be described as a tragic loss is the death of an entire family in the Ikobi community in Apa LGA of Benue State

This is as about eleven family members reportedly died after eating food said to have contained harmful chemicals

Meanwhile, the Benue state police command confirmed the unfortunate incident as its spokesperson noted investigation into the mysterious death is ongoing

Eleven family members have reportedly died of food poisoning in Ikobi community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue state.

Villagers alleged that the family members died after they were suspected to have consumed food contaminated with harmful chemicals.

An entire family was wiped out in Benue after eating contaminated food. Photo credit: Benue State Government

The victims

The 11 victims have been identified simply as; Adi Ale, Ochefije Ojo, Maria Ojo, Aipu Ochefije, Aboyi Ngbede Ochefije, Mary Ochoyoda, Ehi Abu, Blessing Abu, Peace Ochoyoda, Ojochono Daniel and Favour Edoh.

Daily Trust reported that while six of the victims died in one day, the remaining five died a few days after.

One of the bereaved family members, Ochoyoda Abu, lost his wife (Mary), two sisters (Ehi and Blessing) and a daughter (Peace).

The traditional ruler confirmed the development

Professor Mohammed Adah, the traditional ruler of Ikobi community, told our correspondent on the telephone that a similar incident had happened in September.

He said suspicion about food poisoning heightened when five of the victims died the same day in the community, adding that experts were invited from the state’s Ministry of Health to investigate the cause of deaths.

Adah said the results of the investigations were yet to be made available to the community.

More details unfold

It was learned that there were those who also took ill after eating the food and were taken to hospitals. They were said to they have since recovered and returned home.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Sam Ngishe, did not respond to calls put to his telephone for comments about the investigation on the matter at the time of filing this report.

Police react

But, police public relations officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said the victims died last Monday, November 14, adding that seven of the victims were confirmed dead in one day alone.

Anene said,

“About three months ago, somebody died in that particular house so on the 14th of this month, a woman went to the house, cleaned the house and removed the foodstuffs from there which she prepared and 12 people ate and suffered stomach ache.

“Seven people died that same day and five were taken to the hospital and they survived. Investigation ongoing.”

