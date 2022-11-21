The PDP campaign rally in Gombe state was attacked by thugs towards the tail end of the programme

Party supporters scampered to safety as the hoodlums stormed the venue of the rally inside a stadium

Efforts by policemen to disperse the thugs caused more commotion in the already jam packed sports arena

Gombe - No fewer than three persons on Monday, November 20 sustained various degrees of injuries in a clash involving Kalare boys and supporters of Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was in Gombe, for his presidential campaign.

Vanguard newspaper reports that during the fracas, three persons were injured, three vehicles; a bus, a car and one Keke NAPEP windshield were smashed as supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were ambushed along Pantami stadium road by thugs.

The massive crowd during the rally before it was disrupted by thugs. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Trouble began after Abubakar, had left with his entourage through gate number two of Pantami stadium for Bauchi.

The Kalare boys armed with cutlass, swords, clubs and other dangerous weapons pounced on innocent party supporters who were on way to their respective residences.

The police who were manning the gate number one of the stadium quickly dispersed a detachment of armed policemen to the second gate to provide security for supporters who were rushing back into the stadium for safety.

Many supporters were stranded at the Pantami Stadium waiting for the police to restore peace and order as the Kalare boys blocked the route to Pantami market and Government House attacking passersby.

Some PDP women supporters have to attach themselves with police vans to avoid being attacked by the thugs.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer ASP Mahid Abubakar, said he was in a workshop and could not confirm the clash.

Wike’s ally, Dankwambo, abandons Integrity Group, joins Atiku at Gombe rally

Meanwhile, a former governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has abandoned the Integrity Group, a pressure group of aggrieved members of the PDP.

Leadership newspaper reports that Dankwambo was a prominent member of the group, which has been at loggerheads with the national leadership of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, showed up at the rally in Gombe.

2023: Atiku vows to revive Dadin Kowa dam to generate electricity, enhance trade

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Atiku promised to revive Dadin Kowa Dam to generate light for the country if he is elected as the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking at the rally in Gombe, Atiku further said all the roads linking the state and neighbouring states - Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi and Yobe will be reconstructed for the purposes of enhancing trade and commerce under his government.

The former vice president also compared himself with the Nigeria's former prime minister, Late Abubakar Tafawa Balewa

2023: PDP hosts rally in Borno as Atiku vows to end insecurity, reduce taxation

Recall that the PDP recently held its presidential campaign rally in Borno which witnessed a massive turnout with Atiku vowing to ensure the people of the state feel the presence of government if elected president in 2023.

Atiku also vowed to end insecurity in the northeast, reactivate the Lake Chad Basin in Borno and reduce the exorbitant taxation policy in the state if elected.

The PDP presidential candidate and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa also visited the Shehu of Borno before the rally.

