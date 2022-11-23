A bit of relief has been restored to the people of Abeokuta in Ogun state following recent development

The Ogun state police command recently announced that it had captured the gang perpetrating kidnap activities in the state

Four notorious gang members were reportedly arrested which, included their gun supplier, who gave them up during interrogation

Ogun, Abeokuta - The Ogun state police command has arrested four notorious gunmen perpetrating kidnap activities in the Soyooye and Ibara Orile area of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

As reported by PM News, the suspects, Ismaila Ibrahim, Musa Muhammed, Irekura Abu and Okanlawon Muhammed, were apprehended by the anti-kidnapping squad of the state police command.

The Ogun state police command said it has launched a manhunt for the remaining gang member at large. Photo: NPF

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said after a series of complaints and cases filed at the state command of the continued rate of kidnapping in the aforementioned areas, police swung into action on the immediate order of the state commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole.

He said:

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran led team embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to one of the suspects Irekura Abu, who was later discovered to be the supplier of guns to the hoodlums.

“His arrest led to the arrest of Musa Muhammed, while he was coming out from their hideout to buy food for their victims and members of the gang.”

Suspects confess crimes, reel out names of victims

The police revealed that further investigation and interrogation forced the suspects to spill the truth about their activities in the disturbed areas.

It was gathered that they were responsible for the abduction of one Bishop Oladimeji Joshua of prayer city, Keesan Abeokuta, who was captured by the kidnapper sometime in late September.

Similarly, they confessed to being responsible for the abduction of Kafayat Jelili of Ogo titun area of ibara orile in the same period in September.

The confession of the duo led to the apprehension of Ismaila Ibrahim and Okanlawon Muhammed.

Police recover deadly ammunition

Meanwhile, the Ogun state police command also disclosed that deadly arms were recovered from the suspects’ possession.

Some of these items recovered from the notorious abductors include two double-barrel guns and one single-barrel long gun.

The police commissioner lauded the efforts of the anti-kidnapping team, who launched a successful clampdown on the notorious kidnappers.

Meanwhile, a manhunt was declared by the state police chief for the other members of the gang who are currently at large.

Source: Legit.ng