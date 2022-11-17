Two people lost their lives on Wednesday, November 16, in an auto crash involving the convoy of the Bauchi state commissioner for local government, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki

The commissioner was on his way to Warji for political engagement when the fatal accident occurred

The FRSC has confirmed the accident, saying the probable cause was speed limit violation and loss of control

Bauchi state - The convoy of the Bauchi state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, was involved in a multiple fatal motor crash on Wednesday, November 16.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the accident which happened while the commissioner was on his way to Warji for political engagement claimed the lives of two people.

Legit.ng gathers that one person was also injured with a fractured leg and bruises all over his body.

The sector command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) in Bauchi state has confirmed the crash.

Yusuf Abdullahi, the sector commander, said the accident occurred on Wednesday around 2.25 pm at Miya town, along Miya-Warji in the Warji local government area, The Nation reported.

”The crash involved 2 vehicles, a Toyota Hilux with registration number BA18 A08 belonging to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while that of the second vehicle, a Bajaj Boxer was not available.”

”While the first vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux belongs to the Bauchi State Government, the second vehicle is a Maroon Bajaj Boxer used for commercial purposes driven by Muhammad Mu’awiya," he said.

FRSC reveals probable cause of crash

Abdullahi said the probable cause of the multiple fatal crashes was speed limit violation and loss of control while the condition of the road was paved.

The victims have been evacuated to the General Hospital in Kafin Madaki for treatment and confirmation of death.

2023: APC House of Reps candidate in Enugu state dies in auto crash

In a related development, Pharm. Ejikeme Omeje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in Enugu, is dead.

Omeje, a prominent candidate of the APC in Enugu North senatorial zone, was said to have been involved in a motor accident on Tuesday, November 8, along Eden Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel, Nsukka.

The accident happened when Omeje was returning from a political meeting held in Edem-Ani town.

