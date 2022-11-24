Imo state civil servants due for promotion have been thrown into frenzy as the Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved their elevation

Governor Uzodimma's move is due to his earlier vow to revamp the southeast state's civil service system

The promotions by the governor, according to the state's commissioner for information, are with immediate effect

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate promotion of the state's civil servants due for promotion.

Legit.ng gathered that the move is in-line with Governor Uzodimma's promises to revamp the civil service and facilitate promotions of workers.

Governor Hope Uzodimma had earlier vowed to revamp the Imo state civil service. Photo credit: Imo state government

The governor gave the directive on Wednesday, November 23 at the Imo state executive council meeting which he presided.

Briefing journalists, the commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba said:

“In line with the governor’s promise to look into the promotion arrears of civil and public servants in Imo state when he announced the health insurance policy for Imo workers, he has graciously approved immediate promotions of the civil and public servants to clear the arrears/backlog that have existed since 8-10 years.”

He added that the promotions are with immediate effect.

Emelumba also said before the commencement of the executive council meeting, Governor Uzodimma swore in two new commissioners who were also assigned portfolios.

The newly sworn-in commissioners are: Prof. Johncliff Chike Nwadike (ministry of education) and Dr. Martins Eke (ministry of mines and solid minerals).

The governor was quoted to have said:

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Imo is at a cross roads and needs to be saved from the hands of evil men before they do what we may not understand.”

He urged them to deploy the best of their strength, talent and competencies to serve the government and people of Imo state and thanked them for making themselves available to be part of the government.

2023: Okigwe women drum support for Governor Hope Uzodimma

In a related development, the women of Okigwe senatorial zone in Imo have drummed support for Governor Uzodimma over what they say is his giant strides and people-oriented governance in the state.

The governor in company of his wife, Barrister Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma received them at the Government House, Owerri on Thursday, November 10.

While appreciating the women, Governor Uzodimma encouraged them to continue to maintain of peace and love at all times.

I'll continue to be an advocate of credible elections, says Hope Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has reaffirmed his commitment and advocacy for a free, fair and credible election.

The governor stated this as Imo played host to President Muhammadu Buhari and dignitaries from other parts of the country for the flag-off of the police senior officers conference in the state recently.

Governor Uzodimma commended the Nigerian Police for choosing Imo as their host state and appreciated them for their efforts in the restoration of peace and enabling environment for the national gathering.

