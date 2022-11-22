The governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike, dropped a bombshell on Friday, November 18, when he disclosed the source of the money he used for the gigantic projects that he has been commissioning.

According to the Rivers governor, President Muhammadu Buhari’s gesture is the major source of the revenue he used to carry out projects like flyovers, a new law school and the cancer centre.

Interestingly, all the governors are leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has disclosed the source of the monies he was using to carry out projects in Rivers state.

Names of 5 PDP governors being dragged over Buhari's 13% derivational funds Photo Credit: Femi Adesina, Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

According to the governor:

“Monies that were not paid to the Niger Delta states since 1999 mainly 13 per cent deductions, the President approved and paid all of us in Niger Delta states.”

Wike’s revelation has continued to generate reactions because he was not the only governor that received the 13% derivation, there are five states and people are dragging other governors, wanting to know what happened to their own share.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Buhari meets Niger Delta governors Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Below is the names and state of governors who received and shared the monies in question

Nyesom Wike of Rivers Duoye Diri of Bayelsa Ifeanyi Okowa od Delta Godwin Obaseki of Edo state Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom

Why the Niger Delta governors are being dragged

Nyesom Wike of Rivers

Wike speaks on 13% derivational funds received from Buhari Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Wike’s claim has made other Niger Deltans to be demanding how their state governors have spent their own share of the billions of dollars.

So far, Wike has commissioned 12 flyovers, a new law school and a cancer centre. This is why residents of other states are asking their governors how they have spent their own share of the fund.

Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state

Okowa speaks on 13% derivational funds Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Okowa

Source: Twitter

Speaking through his chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor admitted that the state received N270bn from the 13% derivation arrears.

Okowa said his administration earlier disclosed to the people of the state that only N30bn was accrued from the fund.

He added that the state opted to access its share through what he described as a bridge finance loan of N150bn from a bank.

Duoye Diri of Bayelsa

Douye Diri's silence on Buhari's 13% derivational funds Photo Credit: Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

Stakeholders in the oil-rich South-south state took to social media to demand for how the governor has spent his own share of the 13% derivation fund, considering the slow pace of development in the state.

Nimizuo Pereseigha, a resident of the state asked:

“So, the big question is, What happened to Bayelsa’s share of the money paid by the Federal Government?”

However, Maxwell Ibiba, the state commissioner for finance, said:

“The state will address the issue tomorrow (Monday, November 21). Kindly contact the Commissioner for Information.”

Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

In Edo state, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) announced the intention to use Freedom of Information (FoI) to compel Obaseki to account for how he has spent his own share of the money.

One of the leaders of the group, Kola Edokpayi said:

“God bless Governor Wike for exposing the non-performing governors in the crude oil and gas-rich Niger Delta region, who collected huge derivation funds and arrears, but without any project on the ground to justify the monies.”

Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom

Udom defends Buhari's 13% derivational funds Photo Credit: Udom Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

Obong Bassey Albert, a senator representing Akwa Ibom north-east senatorial district in the national assembly and governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has commended Wike for the revelation that it justified his earlier position against Emmanuel.

Also, a blogger in the state, Paul Bassey, shared Wike’s clip on Facebook while asking the question, “Akwa Ibom, where is your money?”

Malami reveals what Wike has done to judiciary in Rivers, calls him new name

The attorney general of the federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has commended the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, for his support to the judiciary

Malami, at the commissioning of a new law school, started and completed by Wike in Rivers state, described Wike as Mr Project

The minister of justice noted that Wike did not just build the law school but has been supporting federal courts in the state

Source: Legit.ng