The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday, in Lagos said he would rather die than fail his supporters.

Obi said this while speaking on the support from his supporters, adding, “I did not know many of them, but I vow not to disappoint them.

“I am determined not to fail them. I would rather die than fail them. I am going to serve them,” he stressed.

Peter Obi said he would rather die than fail his supporters. Photo credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The LP presidential candidate also said that the right leadership would eliminate most of Nigeria’s challenges by turning the country from consumption to production.

Obi spoke at the Editors Forum, an initiative of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The former Governor of Anambra State said that the nation was going through many challenges mainly because it was a consuming instead of a producing country.

According to him, if the nation is productive, three-quarters of its challenges can be solved.

He listed the challenges to include unemployment, poverty, criminality and insecurity.

“We cannot have that number of people living in poverty and not have criminality, banditry and so on.

“We must remove sharing formula and replace it with the production formula,” he said.

He said that Nigeria had fertile lands and the population to do well in agriculture.

“The hope of this country is the vast uncultivated land, not that oil we are seeing.

“My commitment is to put Nigeria into production.

“It is not acceptable that we cannot feed ourselves.

“We must get the country to work; all it requires is the leadership that understands and can drive the process. I can do that, ” he said.

Speaking on his campaign funding, Obi said that contrary to insinuations, no one else was funding the campaign.

He also said that he did not give money to anyone to step down for him or walk with him.

“I cannot be talking about being transparent about managing public money without starting with my campaign.

“I do not pay people to work with me. Nobody will say he is funding Peter Obi’s campaign. I am funding it myself.

“All those things happening everywhere are just that people believe in our cause and give whatever it is from their little resources.

“I am encouraged, and I assure them that they are doing it for the right cause and I will never disappoint them,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng