Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has declared that there is nothing wrong in borrowing as long as it is used for people oriented projects.

Obi made the assertion in Lagos when he appeared as guest of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) forum.

The LP candidate also promised to reduce the nation’s debt burden and eliminate all waste and rascality, if elected.

“Every nation borrows, individual businesses borrow all over the world.

“What is important is what we use the borrowed money to do. If you borrow for consumption, that is where we have a problem.”

He said that borrowed money should be invested well to increase the country’s gross domestic product and per capita income.

“I won’t say I will not borrow but I will only borrow for investment and I will explain to Nigerians the need for the borrowing,” he added.

Promising to reduce the nation’s debt burden, Obi pledged to eliminate all waste and rascality, if elected.

On communication, Obi pledged to regularly interface with Nigerians and provide information on the running of his government, if elected.

He described communication as vital for good governance.

He called on Nigerians to elect their next president based on character, integrity competence, capacity and commitment.

He said that there was a need to prioritise the rule of law, law and order, education development and other intangible assets to drive investors.

