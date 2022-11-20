The first exploration of crude oil will be flagged off in Northern Nigeria by the President on Tuesday, November 22

The Nigerian government had announced the discovery of oil in two border communities between Gombe and Bauch state

A commercial amount of oil was first discovered after eight months of exploration on the Upper Benue Trough

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, November 22, flag off the validation phase of the first integrated Oil Development project in northern Nigeria.

The Cable reports that the flag-off ceremony will take place at the Kolmani OPLs 809 and 810 exploration sites in a border community between Bauchi and Gombe states.

President Buhari is set to flag off the first drilling of crude oil in the northern part of the country. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The president had earlier flagged off the spud-in ceremony of Kolmani River II Well in February 2019 and by October 2019, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited announced the discovery of crude oil, gas and condensate in the Kolmani River region at the border community between Bauchi and Gombe states.

A commercial quantity of crude oil in the region was first discovered after eight months of exploration on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin in the northeastern part of the country, according to NNPC.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Provision of the law on oil exploration in Nigeria

Section 9 of the Petroleum Industry Act, signed by Buhari, allows the Frontier Exploration Fund (FEF) with a 30% share of profits oil and gas from NNPC's upstream oil and gas contracts (Production Sharing, Profit Sharing and Risk Sharing Agreements). Founded for the purpose.

This fund is allocated for the development of the 'borders' that are part of these boundaries, including Anambra, Dahomey, Bida, Chad and the Benue Valley.

In his first seven months of 2022, NNPC spent about N3 billion on border reconnaissance services.

NYSC: 6 months to leaving office, Buhari gets top-notch commendation

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for the removal of the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps.

The civil society organisation alleged that Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah was unfit for the job of heading the youth service scheme.

According to the organisation, Fadah's reign as NYSC DG was an era of nepotism and backwardness on the reforms introduced in the scheme by previous leadership.

President Buhari approves immediate removal of NYSC DG, Mohammed Fadah Brigadier

General Mohammed Fadah had lost his job as the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps.

Fadah, who was appointed DG of NYSC in May 2022, took over from Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim as the 19th person to hold the position.

NYSC director of press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, confirmed the development but could not disclose reasons for his sack.

Source: Legit.ng