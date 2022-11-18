Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah has lost his job as the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps

Fadah, who was appointed DG of NYSC in May 2022, took over from Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim as the 19th person to hold the position.

NYSC director of press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, confirmed the development but could not disclose reasons for his sack

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly approved the immediate removal of Mohammed Fadah as the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), The Cable newspaper reports.

According to the report, the president’s decision was taken on Thursday, November 17 and comes amid concerns over “incompetence.”

Fadah is said to have been asked to hand over to the most senior official within the NYSC.

The senior official who takes over from Fadah is expected to act as DG of the corps pending the announcement of a new appointment.

NYSC mum over reasons for Fadah's sack

When contacted, the NYSC spokesman, Eddy Megwa, simply asked The Punch newspaper to wait for an official statement that would be issued on Friday, November 18.

Megwa, however, confirmed the development to Leadership newspaper could not disclose reasons for his sack.

Fadah’s reported removal comes months after he assumed office — he took over in May 2022 and became the 19th person to hold the position of NYSC DG.

Among his plans for the NYSC at the time of his appointment included improvement of security and welfare of corps members; enhancement of staff welfare; and improving the gains of NYSC ventures.

Other areas listed in his plans for the corps are sustaining the digitisation of the operations of the scheme; and deepening NYSC’s impact on rural development through community development service.

