The Centre for Social Justice, Equity And Transparency (CESJET) has welcomed the removal of Brig General Mohammed Fadah as the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) describing him as unfit for the position.

The Centre, at a press conference on Friday, November 18, in Abuja, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for acting promptly to save the Scheme from further embarrassment.

President Buhari has been commended for removing the director-general of NYSC, Mohammed Fadah. Photo: Richard D

In his address, CESJET's executive director, Isaac Ikpa, said Fadah demonstrated a lack of vision and purpose for the NYSC and was rightfully shown the exit.

His words:

"As an organization dedicated to good governance in Nigeria, we welcome the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve the NYSC DG of his position, which is long overdue. Brig Gen MK Fadah has been a misfit from the first day he assumed office.

"He displayed a lack of vision and purpose for achieving the mandate of the critical NYSC.

"It is on record that the past six months have been the most unproductive era in the annals of the NYSC as the erstwhile DG turned the NYSC into a fiefdom where his cronies took over the operations of the scheme to the detriment of directors and head of departments."

Ikpa said Fadah's reign as NYSC DG was an era of nepotism and backwardness on the reforms introduced in the scheme by previous leadership.

He added it was no surprise that the sacked NYSC DG engaged in acts that were unbecoming of a senior officer of the Nigerian Army.

He said:

"The era of Brig Gen MK Fadah at the NYSC was laced with forgery and incapacity to deliver results when it matters most. Instead, he went on a spending spree, diverting funds meant for corps members welfare and other sundry matters.

"We would like to inform the general public that Brig Gen. MK Fadah forged his academic qualifications and falsified his age, which an investigation by the NYSC Board revealed."

The Centre also called on the Chief of Army Staff to do all necessary to reprimand Fadah for bringing the revered Nigerian Army into disrepute before the general public.

