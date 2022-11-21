For prudence in the management of public funds, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun has earned himself an international award

The World Bank recently recognised Oyetola as the best governor on the efficiency of public expenditure throughout Nigeria

Even more, Osun state has been named as the top performer in terms of domestic revenue mobilisation by the international financial institution

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Abuja - The World Bank’s States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) has honoured the governor of Ekiti state, Adegboyega Oyetola, with the Best Governor on Efficiency of Public Expenditure award.

The award came after SFTAS' assessment that Governor Oyetola in the last four years in Ekiti has been prudent in the management of resources, New Telegraph reports.

When it comes o efficiency in the spending of public resources, Oyetola is the best in Nigeria according to the World Bank

Source: Original

The World Bank's group noted that Oyetola is apt in deploying little resources judiciously to achieve a lot for the state under his administration, a feat also got the attention of the federal ministry of finance.

Added to this, the state got an award of excellence for being the top performer on domestic revenue mobilisation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The awards were given to the governor and the state in Abuja at an event tagged, Federal Government of Nigeria/ World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability recognition dinner with governors/awards Night held at Transcorps Hilton, Abuja.

Speaking on the award, the state's commissioner of finance, Bola Oyebamiji, said:

“The awards show that all the accolades being showered on our boss, who prefers to call himself the team leader, is no fluke. Before we came in, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was N10.3 billion in 2018.

"But, by 2020, Osun’s IGR grew to N19.67 billion, placing it among the top 16 states with the highest IGRs. The state raised N9.6 billion in the first six months of the year and N9.8 billion in the last six months."

"Why, how I lost Osun guber", Oyetola finally makes revelation

The governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, had stated that he did not lose the election that produced Ademola Adeleke as the winner.

Governor Oyetola made this position on Tuesday, November 15, in Osun during the inauguration of “Nigeria for BAT” to canvas for votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Why, how I lost Osun guber - Oyetola

Oyetola, while stating that he did not lose the election, alleged that he was defeated during the vote-counting exercise.

Source: Legit.ng