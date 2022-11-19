The federal government has revealed that the delay in increasing power supply to Kano is caused by some residents

According to the minster of power, Engr Abubakar D Aliyu, some residents have encroached into land along power lines

However, efforts are ongoing by the Kano state government to resolve the issue to ensure the ministry's power project continues

Kano - The ministry of power has revealed that encroachment on land along power lines is the main reason delaying federal government’s plan to increase the power supply to Kano by 2000 megawatts.

The minister of power, Engr Abubakar D Aliyu stated this while he accompanied by the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on inspection of the Dan Agundi power transmission substation.

Engr Aliyu and Governor Ganduje inspecting one of the substations. Photo credit: HMPowerNG

During the inspection, Governor Ganduje promised to assist in relocating the people that are occupying the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) right of way so as to allow the reconductoring of Kumbotso-Dan Agundi power line that is over 54–years old.

The governor was was responding to Engr Aliyu's comment that the problem must be addressed to enable the TCN energize newly completed double circuit lines.

The minister also reiterated that all ongoing power projects will be completed and put to use by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to ensure stable electricity supply across Nigeria.

He said this will be done through continuous enhancement of the wheeling capacity of the TCN and more investment in renewable energy through Rural Electrification Agency (REA)

The minister while in Kano also inspected visit the Kumbotso Transmission Substation, Rimin Zakara Transmission substation and the 1 megawatt Peak Interconnected Solar Mini Grid Zawachiki.

According to him, the three projects were aimed at improving electricity supply in Kano, Katsina and environs.

At the 330/132/33 KV Rimin Zakara transmission substation, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu noted that work has been completed.

He also said efforts are being made in collaboration with Kano state government to resolve right of way issues that have been delaying the project.

His words:

“This is a project started by President Muhammadu Buhari and has been completed.

“Unfortunately, encroachment on lands across the power lines of the transmission station have been causing delay to the project which is crucial to improving electricity to Kano and Katsina.

“With the support of Kano state government we are working towards resolving these challenges.”

At the Zawachiki 1 megwatt interconnected solar mini grid, the minister commended the REA for delivering on the project which he said is crucial to government's commitment to energy from renewable sources.

The Managing Director of REA, Engr. Ahmed Salihijo who conducted the minister around the projected said that project is delivered on time and will energize rural communities.

