The Zungeru Hydro Electric Power, a flagship project of the federal ministry of power will be commissioned soon

The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu said the project is now over 96% completed and will be ready for use in no distant time

When completed, it will be the second-largest hydroelectric power station in the country, behind the 760 megawatts Kainji Hydroelectric power station

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Niger state - The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu has said that the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project is now over 96% completed.

The minister made this known on Friday, October 28 when he paid a working visit to the facility in Niger state.

Engr Aliyu and other senior officials inspecting the Zungeru Hydro Power Project in Niger state. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

Engr. Aliyu also said that the facility is one of the priority projects of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, adding that it is will add 700 megawatts (zero carbon) to the national grid.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The project is set to be commissioned soon, as part of the federal government’s efforts to improve electricity supply across Nigeria and to fulfill President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to vision 30:30:30 and achieving netzero by 2060, as promised at COP -26.”

He further noted that the federal government had ensured that all the requirements and needs of contractors have been provided to ensure that it is completed and on time.

Apart from providing more power to Nigerians, the minister said, the project is currently providing employment for Nigerians and more will be employed as the project progresses.

The minister was accompanied by the officials of the federal ministry of power, the contractor and consultants of the project to the facility.

He stated that the project is set to be commissioned soon.

Electricity a priority of FG’s investment in infrastructure, says Engr Aliyu

Recall that Engr. Aliyu recently said the federal government’s investment in Nigeria’s electricity is yielding results with an improved grid and priority on completion of all ongoing power projects.

Engr. Aliyu said this in Markudi when he paid a courtesy visit to Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, as part of his working visit to inspect ongoing power projects in the state.

He added that the improved grid has significantly reduced the frequency of power systems collapse.

FG to construct its first nuclear power plant, signs agreement with Russia, Pakistan

Meanwhile, the federal government has stated that bids for the building of a 4000 megawatts nuclear power plant is now open.

This was revealed by Dr. Yau Idris, Director General of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, during the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja.

If the bids are successful and construction is finished, Idris claims that the factory would be the largest power plant in the country.

Source: Legit.ng