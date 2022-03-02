The Nigerian government's plans to build a nuclear power plant to address the country's electrical crisis is becoming visible

The World Bank recently ranked Nigeria as having one of the worst power supply in the world, and the Federal Government will be hoping that the new plant can change that narrative.

Deals have already been inked with Russia and Pakistan to train Nigerians on how to effectively run the proposed power plant

The Federal Government has stated that bids for the building of a 4000 MW nuclear power plant is now open.

According to Nairametrics, this was revealed by Dr Yau Idris, Director General of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), during the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

If the bids are successful and construction is finished, Idris claims that the factory would be the largest power plant in the country.

Hendrina power station in South Africa. Credit:Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Idris also expressed dismay that many Nigerians believe the country can’t manage a nuclear power plant.

His words:

"Mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that any country can establish a nuclear power plant." Nigeria is aiming to generate 4,000MW of energy using nuclear technology. We're trying to construct four units and are in the bidding process."

He also stated that the FG has been attempting to diversify Nigeria's energy mix since 1977, and that the 4,000 MW facility will increase Nigeria's current generating capacity to 13,000MW.

Idris also claimed that agreements had been reached with Russia, Pakistan, France, and South Korea to increase the capacity of its personnel in manning nuclear installations.

Nigeria's power generation struggle

In a recent report from the World Bank businesses in Nigeria lose about $29 billion annually because of unreliable electricity.

It also noted that an average Nigerian consumed four times less energy than his/her counterpart in a typical lower middle-income country.

Source: Legit.ng