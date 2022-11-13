A piece of news that would be described as a huge tragedy is the latest death of two soldiers and five others killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Anambra state

The armed men, according to reports, two soldiers and five persons were killed in the deadly attack which occurred in Governor Chukwuma Soludo's hometown, Isuofia community,

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the state police command has

No fewer than six persons were feared killed in Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Isuofia community, as gunmen engaged security operatives in a gun battle.

Those who were said to have lost their lives in the community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state were two soldiers and four gunmen, The Nation reported.

Governor Soludo's hometown was attacked recently. Photo credit: Anambra State Government

The incident according to reports, took place on Saturday morning, November 12, in Soludo’s Isuofia community.

It was gathered that the two soldiers were killed first by the gunmen, before the security operatives went back to mobilise.

Police react

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, when contacted, confirmed the report.

He said,

“The situation is under control, meanwhile four of the criminal elements were neutralised and police/military patrols have been intensified in the area.

“The joint task force also recovered some of their operational vehicles which include a Venza jeep and others.

“Further details shall be communicated please as operation is still ongoing,” the PPRO said.

But one of the senior Police Officers in the State, who did not want to be quoted, said some other people were equally injured during the shootings.

The source said a combined team of the Police and Army had relocated to the governor’s community as a result.

“These members of the proscribed group think they can intimidate the security in Anambra State by attacking them each day.

“They’re making their worst mistake. The state police command has a duty to protect lives and property and such attacks will not deter them from moving on,” the source said.

Eyewitness report

However, an eyewitness told the newspaper that the hoodlums were operating on a Venza SUV, which he said was recovered by the soldiers.

"Those criminals had various charms on them, yet the soldiers decimated them. Every power belongs to God. Their charms will continue to fail them, ” the middle-aged man said

He noted that two of the gallant soldiers eventually lost their lives, adding that others joined them in the gun duel and gunned down five of the hoodlums.

