The traditional leader of Isiala Umudi in Imo state has successfully escaped from the den of his kidnappers

His Royal Majesty, Joel Nwankwo escaped after he was abducted in front of his office last Friday, September 9

Sources close to the monarch family said the abductors had earlier demanded a ransom of N200 million and then reduced it to N12 million before Nwankwo escaped

In what seemed like a leap of faith, the traditional leader of Isiala Umudi in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, Joel Nwankwo, escaped from his abductors.

Daily Trust reports that HRM Nwankwo escaped from the den of his abductors who had held him in Okwu forest in Ikeduru LGA of the state.

HRM Joel Nwankwo escaped from his abductors who had earlier demanded N200 million for his release. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Sources who spoke on the monarch's escape said Nwankwo was abducted in front of his office last Friday, September 9.

According to the source, the monarch was picked up at his office located on Tetlow Road in Owerri.

He has since reunited with his family after his escape from the abductors' den.

It was gathered that the kidnappers of the Imo state monarch had called members of his family 48 hours after his kidnap to demand the payment of N200 million ransom.

The kidnappers later reduced the ransom to N12 million before he “miraculous” escaped from the den of the kidnappers on Tuesday.

His words:

“By the grace of God His Royal Highness has escaped from the den of his kidnappers. He took the advantage of the lapses of his abductors at Okwu forest in Ikeduru Local Government Area to run away. By the grace of God help came his way in the process and he is home now.

“They had made a demand of N200m and later reduced it to N12m before he miraculously escaped. His two phones are with them.”

