In a joint operation, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has helped secure the release of five girls from a kidnapper's den in Zamfara state

The five rescued girls were said to have been in captivity since March when they were kidnapped

Abubakar Furfuri, the former accountant-general in Zamfara state, was among those that regained freedom

Abubakar Furfuri, the former accountant-general in Zamfara state, may have just gotten redemption and relief from agony after his daughter, abducted by notorious bandits for seven months, regained freedom.

Confirming the release of Furfuri’s daughter, Zailani Bappa, the special adviser to the governor on public enlightenment, in a statement issued on Monday, November 7, said she and other victims were handed over to the governor, Bello Matawalle.

The rescue operation was said to have been a joint operation between the Nigerian Police Force and other security outfits. Photo: NPF

As reported by TheCable, five girls were kidnapped at the residence of Furfuri earlier in March.

Legit.ng gathered that the perpetrators released a video of the abducted girls wielding ammunition with the kidnappers threatening to recruit them into their daredevil group if the conditions of a ransom were not met.

Meanwhile, the governor’s aide revealed that the joint effort of the Nigerian police and other security agencies played a pivotal role in rescuing the abducted girls without any casualties or injuries.

Governor Matewalle salutes security operatives

Governor Matawalle, in his remark, hailed the Nigerian police force and other security outfits which took part in the rescue mission.

He charged them to intensify their tenacity to put an absolute end to the terror-threatened state.

Governor Matawalle disclosed that intelligence made available revealed that the kidnappers carried out a successful raid in March due to help from an insider within the family or close associates.

He further noted that citizens need to be a part of the security surveillance of the state to put an end to terrorism.

He said:

“Without informants, bandits will be strongly incapacitated and will easily be defeated.”

Governor Matewalle urged that the freed girls are taken to the hospital for intensive check-ups and healthcare before returning to their families.

