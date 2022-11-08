There was confusion at the police checkpoint along the Onitsha- Owerri expressway in Anambra on Tuesday, November 8

This was as some gunmen on the morning of Tuesday attacked officers stationed at the checkpoint, while some persons are feared dead

The attack forced commercial bus drivers to completely desert the major expressway which used to be busy on a normal day

However, the police command in the state is yet to confirm the attack on speak on whether any casualty was recorded

Anambra - A gang of gunmen on Tuesday, November 8, attacked a police checkpoint along the Onitsha- Owerri expressway in Anambra.

After the attack, some persons are feared dead while others are said to be injured, The Nation reports.

The police command in Anambra is yet to confirm the attack (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the attack, launched by the gang around Ihiala-Uli axis in the Ihiala local government area of the state, forced commuters to run for their safety while the armed criminals were shooting continuously.

In fact, commercial bus operators have abandoned the expressway following the life-threatening incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The development was confirmed by an officer who spoke with the newspaper in confidence, although the police command in Anambra is yet to release an official statement on the attack.

The officer was quoted saying:

"I’ve not heard of any death but I can tell you there were casualties during the gun battle”

He added that Echeng Echeng, the police commissioner in Anambra, has dispatched a special squad to Ihiala to arrest the situation.

Security operatives kill 3 gunmen in southeast state

Security operatives in Anambra state on Wednesday, November 2, killed three gunmen during a duel.

The incident, according to The Nation, took place at Umunze, Orumba South local government area.

Legit.ng gathered that the gunmen had different charms on their bodies, including legs, necks, waists and hands.

The gunmen were said to be part of the group killing innocent citizens around the Orumba area.

One of the senior police officers in the Anambra state command reportedly confirmed the incident, The Nation stated.

The unnamed senior police officer was cited as saying that a combined team of the Police and Military carried out the operation around 4:30 pm.

Source: Legit.ng