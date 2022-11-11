The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, on Thursday, revealed that he was attacked in broad daylight when meeting some youths during his campaign.

Daily Trust reports that the former Central Bank of Nigeria noted that Anambra state has become relatively peaceful and secure since his emergence as governor.

Charles Soludo has said that the security in Anambra state has improved since he assumed office as governor. Photo: Soludo TV

He added that residents of the state can now sleep peacefully without having to worry about a possible attack on them.

“Relatively to where it was when I came, I can say most of the people of Anambra can now sleep with their two eyes closed. There was heightened insecurity. It used to be a daily thing, killing here and there.

“Before I came in, there is nothing I saw that I didn’t expect. The only thing is that we never know the details until now; I get security report as the case may be. I came from Anambra South.

“My local government is in the south. You know I was personally attacked in broad daylight when meeting some youth. None of the candidate could campaign in the entire Anambra South. One of the candidates, from Labour Party, is still missing.”

Peter Obi’s purported investments are worth next to nothing, Soludo finally declares

Professor Chukwuma Soludo dismissed the investments of Peter Obi when the latter was Anambra's governor.

Soludo, a former CBN governor, said the investments are now very little compared to when they were made.

The governor had earlier said his party the All Progressives Grand Alliance won't support Obi who is a presidential candidate in the 2023 polls.

I never claimed to be a poor man, I am comfortable - Peter Obi

Recall that Obi recently gave a hint about his net worth as a successful businessman before joining politics.

The former governor of Anambra state stated unequivocally that he is a millionaire anywhere in the world saying he never claimed to be a poor man as suggested by some of his opponents.

The economist-turned-politician said he owns shares in several corporations and collects his dividends when they are paid.

