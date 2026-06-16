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NiMet Discloses States to Expect Rainfall as Weather Pattern Changes Across Nigeria
Nigeria

NiMet Discloses States to Expect Rainfall as Weather Pattern Changes Across Nigeria

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • NiMet has forecast changing weather patterns, with rainfall and thunderstorms expected across several states
  • Northern states have been projected to experience sunny conditions before possible afternoon storms
  • Southern states have been listed among areas expected to record rainfall and cloudy weather conditions

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The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned Nigerians to prepare for thunderstorms, rainfall and possible weather disruptions as it released its forecast for Tuesday, June 16.

In a weather update shared on X, NiMet said many parts of the country would experience a mix of sunny, cloudy and rainy conditions, with some areas likely to record thunderstorms later in the day.

Nigerians receive fresh weather alert as NiMet lists areas likely to witness rainfall and thunderstorms.
NiMet shares new forecast showing how rainfall and cloudy conditions may affect different parts of Nigeria. Photo: Getty
Source: UGC

Northern states to see sunny morning, storms later

NiMet said the northern part of the country would begin the day with mostly sunny weather and patches of clouds. However, some states may experience thunderstorms and light rainfall in the afternoon and evening.

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The affected areas include Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi and Kaduna states.

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Residents in these areas are expected to have a warm start to the day before possible changes in the weather later.

Rain expected in parts of Abuja, central states

For the central region, NiMet predicted cloudy conditions with periods of sunshine in the morning.

The agency said thunderstorms with light rainfall may occur later in parts of Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The forecast may affect outdoor activities and movement, especially in areas that receive rainfall.

Southern states face widespread rainfall

Southern Nigeria is expected to record more cloudy conditions, with chances of light rainfall across several states.

NiMet listed Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Rivers, Delta, Edo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom among areas that may experience rain. Other states likely to see rainfall include Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Bayelsa.

The forecast means residents in these areas should expect wet conditions that may affect travel and outdoor plans.

From Lagos to Kaduna, NiMet reveals states that should prepare for rainfall and possible thunderstorms.
Weather update: NiMet warns residents as rain, storms, and strong winds are expected across parts of Nigeria. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

NiMet issues safety warnings

NiMet advised residents to be careful during thunderstorms, noting that strong winds may occur before storms.

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The agency warned people against staying under trees during storms and advised them to keep away from electrical installations to avoid danger.

Drivers were also urged to exercise caution, as rainfall could reduce road visibility, while people living in flood-prone areas were advised to remain alert.

Airlines were advised to get updated weather information from NiMet to support safe flight operations.

Overall, the agency said Nigerians should expect changing weather conditions across the country, with many areas likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorms as the day progresses.

See full weather outlook below

June: NiMet warns states over heavy rainfall risks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across Nigeria in June, with increased chances of flooding as the rainy season intensifies.

The agency listed Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno among states expected to experience rainfall, while parts of the South West and central regions may record above-normal levels.

NiMet advised residents to clear drainage channels, maintain sanitation, avoid flooded areas, and take precautions against malaria and cholera risks linked to increased rainfall and poor drainage conditions.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

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