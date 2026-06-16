A lady has been honoured as the best graduating student of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), after she finished with a 4.91 CGPA

Celebrating the lady's academic achievement online, a man revealed that the UDUS graduate's brother bagged a first-class degree in English at the University of Ibadan in 2023

He further stated that the UDUS graduate received cash prizes and more than 20 awards, and he sent a message to hijab haters

Safiyyah Temitope Ismael, a fresh graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), has emerged as the best graduating student of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences after she bagged a first-class degree with an impressive CGPA.

A Facebook user, Rasheed Haashim, who celebrated the UDUS graduate on social media, stated that she was honoured on April 15 during an induction programme.

An UDUS graduate went home with over 20 awards and some cash prizes. Photo Credit: Rasheed Haashim

Source: Facebook

UDUS receives cash prizes and awards

Rasheed, in his Facebook post on April 15, mentioned the UDUS graduate's father as he hailed her. According to Rasheed, she graduated with a 4.91 CGPA in a 5.0 grading system and went home with cash prizes and over 20 awards.

Rasheed further claimed that the UDUS graduate's brother earned a first-class degree at the University of Ibadan in 2023, showing that academic excellence runs in the family.

He hailed the lady's devotion to her Muslim faith and sent a message to haters of hijab. Rasheed's Facebook post partly read:

"...It was indeed a joyous moment today Wednesday, 15th April, 2026 as Sister Safiyyah Temitope Ismael a daughter of our beloved Ustadh Ismael Busayri, the Proprietor of New Dawn Schools, Amukoko Area, Ibadan and Chief Imam, Papua New Guinea was announced as the Best Graduating Student of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Usmanu Danfodiyo University (UDU), Sokoto with a CGPA of 4.91 out of 5.0 on a First Class grade during the induction programme.

"Having been declared as the Best Graduating Student, she received over 20 awards and cash prizes. Alhamdu Lillahi Rabil Alamin.

"It should be noted that her elder Brother, Umar Ismael also graduated with First Class in English at prestigious University of Ibadan in 2023. Family of first class holders.

"Our Sisters in Hijab cover their heads in obedience to their Creator and not their brains. Hijab haters, how market now!"

A lady has bagged a first-class degree at UDUS and emerged as the best graduating student in her faculty. Photo Credit: Rasheed Haashim

Source: Facebook

See Rasheed Haashim's Facebook post below:

UDUS graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post celebrating the UDUS graduate below:

Tola Idowu said:

"Great my darling daughter u will continues to dwell in Allah's Rahman. Kudo to u."

Ibrahim Ibn Adebisi said:

"Alhamudulillah for our sister, Baraqah Lloohu fiikum, may Allah forgive her late mother shortcomings and grant her aljannat fridaus aameen."

Latifat Abolanle Adeogun said:

"Allahuma Baarik....

"May Allah grant you long life with sound health to enjoy its benefits."

Kifayah Ibroheem Umuh Anas said:

"Barakallahu fikum.

"Seriously, have been happy as am reading at first but when l got to her late mother, l shed tears as "abiyamo" l pray Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her bliss in barzakh and make Al-jannatu firdaus her final abode. Also pray for myself Allah make me live long in sound health and wealth to witness the success of my children."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University (UDU), Sokoto, had shattered a major record.

Lady emerges best student at UDUS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady, Dr Maimunat Suleiman, had emerged as the overall best student as Usmanu Danfodiyo University (UDU), Sokoto, inducted 122 newly qualified doctors.

Dr Suleiman, an indigene of Kogi State, stood out for her consistent academic excellence and clinical performance. Her achievements earned her multiple cash prizes and commendations from the university management during the induction ceremony.

The 122 doctors comprised 89 males and 33 females, all of whom completed rigorous academic coursework and clinical rotations before qualifying for induction.

Source: Legit.ng