Governor Dave Umahi's comments concerning the 2023 general elections have been dismissed by an Ebonyi group

The group stated that the governor had no right to tell the people of the state who they should vote for in the coming polls

Governor Umahi had made comments concerning who Ebonyians will vote for and also berated the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

FCT, Abuja - The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in Diaspora (AEISCID), a socio-cultural organisation with an interest in politics and governance of the state, has dismissed the recent comments of Governor Dave Umahi concerning the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Umahi had said Ebonyi people won't vote for Peter Obi or any other presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections except Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Umahi's statement concerning the 2023 polls seems to have irked some Ebonyi indigenes. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Umahi also had harsh words for the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, accusing them of not doing enough to actualise Igbo presidency.

Reacting to Umahi's comments, AEISCID through a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 14 by its president worldwide, Ambassador Pascal Oluchchukwu, asked all the eligible voters in the state to ignore the governor and go ahead to vote their conscience in 2023.

Oluchukwu said:

“Ebonyi people should disregard his utter gibberish and be ready to elect candidates based on their pedigrees and credentials, competence, and capacity across all levels in the 2023 general elections.

“AEISCID will always be there to make informed comments and opinions on who and which candidate will be capable to restore and redeem our lost image and rescue our beloved State from the clutches of Umahi’s tyranny.

“In the most bizarre manner, Umahi proclaimed that Ohaneze Ndigbo President, Prof. George Obiozor was no longer his president and that he wouldn’t have anything in common with the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization.

“In another worrisome media statement credited to the governor, Umahi had in a near public threat waggishly thundered that Ebonyians will only vote APC’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and all APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

“As in the days of the infamous Roman Emperors in the First Century who often centralized authority only in their own hands using the dual control strategy, Umahi’s dictatorship has so grown that he now assumes Ebonyi and by extension, Igbo nation to be an instrument under his imperial peerage.

“Even the PDP that provided him the tallest ladder to power and the men who were behind that have all been thrown under the bus by a rapaciously greedy and selfish Governor Umahi.

“The vociferous threat that Ebonyians will vote his APC and not any other candidate is one of the most undemocratic assertions that chiefly points at how much of a Lord Manor he assumes to have become in Ebonyi with his prebendal survivalist politics.

“Only a man who suffers serial inferiority complexities like Umahi would want to force his choice of Tinubu on Ebonyians and we dare that he would never succeed.”

Speaking on what Umahi termed betrayal in Igbo land, Oluchukwu said:

“When we watched and read Umahi lament in frustration about what he termed betrayal from his Igbo brothers at the APC primaries, AEISCID the world over, actually wondered if his frustration was not degenerating into depression.”

