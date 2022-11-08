The Global Integrity Crusade Network has vowed to keep supporting government in the fight against corruption

Barrister Edward Omaga, the board chairman of the international anti-graft group, made the pledge recently

He said the main aim of the organisation is to impact humanity with the ultimate goal of leaving a legacy behind for generations unborn

FCT, Abuja - Prominent anti-corruption group, Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) has vowed to keep supporting government in the fight against corruption, terrorism and economic sabotage while impacting humanity with the ultimate goal of leaving a legacy behind for generations unborn.

The GICN made the vow after it reconstituted its Board of Trustees at an event attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, November 8.

Uwajeh said the GICN will assist the Buhari government and subsequent administrations in fighting corruption. Photo credit: GICN

With this latest development, Barr. Edward Omaga remains the board chairman while Ene Jonathan, Akumabi Ojogbane, Uchenna Mojekwu and Barr. Mary Ogwiji were appointed as board members.

From the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificate and status report of the organsation sighted, Barr. John Ogbu Obor who served as board secretary before was removed and replaced with Uchenna Mojekwu. Also, Barr. Tersagh Unande was removed as board member.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Omaga revealed that Evangelist Victor Uwajeh has now been appointed as the chairman of GICN advisory council for a five year period.

He said Uwajeh will be working with Dr. (Mrs.) Lami Amodu who has also accepted to be a member of the council.

Omaga further said:

“The persons appointed to oversee affairs of the various organs of GICN have the requisite training, pedigree and integrity to deliver purposeful service to Nigeria and humanity in general.”

Group vows to hold protest against alleged corruption in NCPC

Meanwhile, the Civil Rights Action Against Corruption, CRAAC, has announced its plan to protest against what it called “the high level of corruption in the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission, NCPC.”

According to the group, the corruption in the NCPC has started since 2015, but has become worse in recent times.

CRAAC in statement signed by its national coordinator, Robbison Edeh, noted that no one should be intimidated in their quest to stage a protest, saying it is a fundamental human right.

Rivers group asks Wike to account for monetary gifts to his political allies

In a related development, a group, Rivers State Democracy Sustainable Group (RSDSG) has challenged the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, to give account of all his recent monetary gifts to his political allies.

The group queried if the monies were presented to the Rivers state House of Assembly and approved by the lawmakers as party of budgetary allocation.

In a statement signed on Monday, November 7 in Abuja by its convener, Justin Chibuike, the group alleged that from 2015 till date Governor Wike has received trillions of naira from various sources but has not spent one third of these Rivers owned resources.

Source: Legit.ng