Governor Nyesom Wike has been asked to account for his frequent monetary donations to his political allies

A PDP group in Rivers state said in the past weeks, Wike has doled out millions of naira owned by Rivers state to his associates

In a statement, Justin Chibuike, the group’s convener, wondered if the funds he gives out are being appropriated by the state house of assembly

Port Harcourt - A pro-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group on the platform of Rivers State Democracy Sustainable Group (RSDSG) has challenged the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike, to give account of all his recent monetary gifts to his political allies.

The group queried if the monies were presented to the Rivers state House of Assembly and approved by the lawmakers as party of budgetary allocation.

Governor Wike has been accused of spending Rivers money frivolously. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed on Monday, November 7 in Abuja by its convener, Justin Chibuike, the group alleged that from 2015 till date Governor Wike has received trillions of naira from various sources but has not spent one third of these Rivers owned resources.

Part of the statement read:

“The party in its wisdom settled for the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar for their best interest but the governor has gone rogue against the party and the presidential candidate.

“We have realised that the courage to fight an unknown battle has been fully funded by the purse of Rivers state.

“The governor in his bid to service the loyalty of the characters masquerading as fighters for justice in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resulted to throwing Rivers resources into the bellies of the fishes acting as militants in the PDP.

“Further more, the governor of the state should explain to Rivers people if the monies that he doles out frequently to forces outside Rivers state are duly captured and approved by the Rivers state House of Assembly in the yearly budgets of the state.

“Rivers people are tired and can't continue in this charade of the governor in his utter wastage that has continually underdeveloped the state in times.”

While demanding for justice on behalf of the Rivers people, the organisation added:

“As a group we are asking the state governor who is demanding for justice in the party to first serve justice to Rivers people because charity begins at home. He must explain to us for posterity sake. Good men can no longer remain silent in times like this.”

Source: Legit.ng