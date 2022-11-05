A civil society organisation has alleged that the corrupt acts are ongoing in the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission unabated

The organisation also announced its plan to stage a protest against the commission in no distant time

The group also alerted members of the public and the media, saying that some people are posing as their members

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Rights Action Against Corruption, CRAAC, has announced its plan to protest against what it called “the high level of corruption in the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission, NCPC.”

According to the group, the corruption in the NCPC has started since 2015, but has become worse in recent times.

CRAAC in statement signed by its national coordinator, Robbison Edeh, noted that no one should be intimidated in their quest to stage a protest, saying it is a fundamental human right.

Part of the statement read:

“The attention of the Civil Rights Action Against Corruption, CRAAC, has been drawn to plans by some disgruntled elements to tarnish the image of the group by purportedly acting to represent CRAAC. The organization has not outsourced its responsibilities.

“Our planned protest against the high level of corruption that has bedeviled the Nigeria Christian Pilgrimage Commission, NCPC, since 2015 will be held as announced.

“We are aware that there are plans by some persons claiming to be relating with the CRAAC, to douse the protest, create confusion and give the impression that CRAAC sold out.

“This ugly development attest to the fact that the corrupted leadership of NCPC would rather co-opt anti-corruption crusaders into its fold through inducement instead of addressing the grievous issues raised about the running of the commission. At no time will CRAAC succumb to this evil.

“The right to protest is a right of all citizens and no one should be intimidated by the antics of those that the leadership of NCPC have hired to truncate efforts to demand that the right thing must be done at the commission.

“CRAAC urges the media to beware and not deal with anyone or group imposters. The anti-corruption protest slated for Wednesday 9th November will hold as scheduled.”

Corruption allegation: Centre calls for resignation of pilgrim boss

Recall that the executive secretary of the NCPC, Reverend Yakubu Pam, had earlier been asked to resign from office by the CRAAC.

The call for Pam's resignation was made by the leadership of the civil rights action group on Saturday, October 29.

CRAAC in a letter issued to Pam said the NCPC boss should resign within the next seven days or members of the organisation will take their protest to the Presidential Villa and other relevant bodies of government.

2023: Northern clerics pick Yakubu Pam as Tinubu’s running mate

Meanwhile, recall that some religious clerics in northern Nigeria had advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to field a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket but to field Pam as the party's vice presidential candidate.

The clerics asked the ruling party to choose Pam as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the time the APC was hunting for a vice presidential candidate.

They urged the APC presidential candidate to ensure that the choice of his running mate would reflect national balance and harmony.

