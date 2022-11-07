Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council, has been dragged for donating N500,000 cash to a foundation

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the AAC, mocked the PDP leader while associating the cash donation to the new CBN decision to redesign the naira notes

Melaye promised the foundation to be donating N500,000 annually, and the first batch was with him in cash, but Sowore, who took the podium after Melaye, reminded the audience of the CBN policies while stating that politicians now go around with cash

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, has mocked Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council.

Sowore made the mockery when Melaye donated N500,000 notes to a foundation, linking it to the naira redesign that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced.

Naira Redesign: Sowore taunts Dino Melaye for going around with huge cash Photo Credit: Dino Melaye, Omoyele Sowore

Source: Facebook

This was seen in a viral video shared by The Punch on its verified Twitter page.

Dino Melaye Omoyele Sowore PDP 2023 presidential election Naira redesign

This happened at a memorial service/evening of tributes organised for the late human rights activist Ariyo Dare-Atoye, on Saturday, November 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Melaye had pledged to continue to donate N500,000 annually to the foundation and that he had brought the first batch of it in cash to the organisation.

But Sowore, who took the podium after Melaye, quickly reacted to the donation.

He said:

"You can already see the effect of the Central Bank’s re-designation (sic). Politicians are carrying cash. Let me say this, this is the political season and I am not here for politics.”

See the video below:

Tinubu’s “thought processes tripped and he launched into another issue entirely”, Dino Melaye

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council, has condemned the recent comment of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on climate change.

The PDP stalwart said it was insulting for Tinubu to have dragged the body of Christ into his response to the climate change question when he has ignored Christian in his choice of running mate.

While condemning Tinubu for digressing from the topic, the former senator also told Nigerians not to vote for the APC candidate because he is unfit for the job.

Source: Legit.ng