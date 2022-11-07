Professor Chris Imumolen has emerged 2022 Educationist of the Year in Leadership Excellence Awards

Professor Imumolen defeated three other nominees, Prof. Ademola Tayo, Prof. Florence Obi, and Prof. Kabiru Bala to emerge winner

Imumolen, 39, is the youngest presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Accord Party's presidential candidate in next year's general elections, Professor Christopher Imumolen has been named the Educationist Of The Year 2022.

The academic, renowned for his advocacy in the field of learning, emerged the winner in the education category in a ceremony that produced 41 other winners in Abuja on Saturday, November 5.

Prof Imumolen receiving his award as the 2022 Educationist of the Year. Photo credit: Accord Party

Staged every year since 2019 by top media outfit, Igbere TV and endorsed by both the African Union and the African Film Institute, the 'Leadership Excellence Awards' have often been given to honour deserving Nigerians who have shown leadership in their various fields of endeavour.

For his exemplary achievements in the area of initiating and developing models aimed at upgrading the standard of education in the country, as well as his commitment to helping indigent, less-privileged students with scholarship programmes, Prof Imumolen won the category.

While appreciating the recognition, Professor Imumolen charged the organisers not to deviate from the core values of excellence that birthed the awards.

His words:

“Awards like these carry with them a message. And that is for us to do more than we are already doing in the area of positively affecting humankind the best way we can.

“I have been a social entrepreneur in virtually all of my adult life. The all-consuming desire to be an agent of social change was what pushed me into politics in the first place.

“My reasoning was, and still is, that I'd be able to do more, using the vehicle of public office to reach out to improve the lives of millions of Nigerians than I could do, using my personal funds.

“My belief that education is the only tool for human empowerment and development has inspired my scholarship scheme that has so far seen at least 500,000 Nigerians benefitting.

“Politics or no politics, we will be ensuring that more Nigerians benefit from the programme in the coming months.”

Don't allow victims of #EndSARS die in vain, Imumolen tells Nigerian youths

In a related development, Professor Imumolen has advised Nigerian youths not to allow the victims of the #EndSARS protests die in vain.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Professor Imumolen who is reputed to have earned two Ph.D degrees in separate disciplines advised the youths not to allow the deaths of those he described as heroes to be in vain.

He stated that the biggest honour the country's young population can pay their dead colleagues is to continue to uphold the very tenets of a struggle that ultimately cost them their lives.

2023: I have an edge over my co-aspirants, says Imumolen

Meanwhile, Imumolen has declared that he has the attributes that places him head and shoulders above his other opponents in next year's presidential elections.

Acknowledging that his 17 other rivals are men of exemplary pedigrees in their chosen areas of expertise, Imumolen said he is the man that has the x-factor when it comes to how much they have impacted society in developmental initiatives, as well as human capacity building.

He stated that he has made huge sacrifices over a decade and half, launching and sustaining initiatives that has helped to add value to the lives of Nigerians, including those who once held public offices in the country.

